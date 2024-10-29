Innovation Africa Pledges Clean Water To Additional 200,000 People Across Zambia And Malawi By End Of 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clean water taps for the Manga village in Zambia

International NGO Scales Efforts in Response to Crisis Due to El Niño-Induced Drought

- Sivan Yaari, Founder and CEO of Innovation Africa

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Innovation Africa , a leading international charity dedicated to transforming lives through sustainable water solutions, is proud to announce its commitment to provide clean water to an additional 200,000 people in 61 villages across Zambia and Malawi by the end of 2024. The initiative to scale its operations is in response to the crisis in the region due to severe drought and food insecurity. To date, the organization has delivered safe drinking water to more than 350 villages in Zambia and Malawi alone , impacting more than 1.5 million people.

Tens of millions of people are currently reeling from the devastating impacts of El Niño-induced drought earlier in 2024, which has destroyed harvests and caused severe water and food shortages. According to the UN, it was the most severe drought the region experienced in the last 100 years. The region is also suffering from a devastating cholera outbreak. Founded in 2008, Innovation Africa's mission is to bring clean water, solar energy and irrigation solutions to help break the cycle of poverty in some of the most underserved communities in Sub-Saharan Africa. With construction timelines as short as 30 days, the organization's solar-powered water pumps provide a rapid and cost-effective solution, while its award-winning remote monitoring technology and local skills training ensure the sustainability of the project for decades to come.

"Our goal is to empower rural communities by providing them with access to clean water and the tools they need to thrive," said Sivan Yaari, Founder and CEO of Innovation Africa. "By leveraging solar technology, we can deliver safe drinking water quickly and efficiently to communities. Given the worsening effects of climate change, our sustainable water solutions will help prevent future food shortages in these vulnerable rural areas, and foster lasting change through improved health and prosperity''.

A hallmark of Innovation Africa's approach is its commitment to community involvement. Each water project is executed in collaboration with the local community, ensuring ownership and governance by its residents. In addition, 10 young individuals from every village are hired, paid and trained by the local contractor to become water technicians, with 50% being women. This enables them to maintain the systems and conduct repairs, ensuring the longevity and sustainability of the water supply, as well as opening up new employment opportunities for the marginalized.

"By training local technicians, we're not just providing water; we're building capacity within the community," Yaari added. "This initiative is about creating a resilient future where communities can sustain themselves."

Innovation Africa's total impact now extends to over 1,200 villages and 5.4 million people across Sub-Saharan Africa. The organization currently operates in Zambia, Cameroon, Tanzania, Malawi, Uganda and South Africa, where it employs local engineering teams. On average, each of the African villages supported by Innovation Africa receives 15,000 liters of clean water daily. Any disruptions in the water supply are quickly identified by Innovation Africa's remote monitoring technology, which alerts an in-country team to resolve the issue. This system ensures that villages maintain a reliable source of safe drinking water for future generations.

About Innovation Africa:

Innovation Africa is an award-winning international non-profit dedicated to bringing clean water and light to remote communities in Sub-Saharan Africa. Our local teams partner with underserved villages to implement sustainable, solar-powered water solutions that improve health, empower youth through skills training, and foster agricultural and economic independence. Since our inception in 2008, we've transformed over 1,000 villages, impacting more than 5.3 million lives. Our projects emphasize community ownership and real-time monitoring for transparency and sustainability. With 100% of overheads covered by private donors, every contribution directly supports our mission, ensuring families in need have access to clean water and hope for a brighter future. Join us in making a lasting difference:

Caroline Cohen

Innovation Africa

+1 646-472-5396

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.