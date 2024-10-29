Lawsuit Deadline Notice: Metagenomi, Inc. Investors Who Lost Over $100,000 With NASDAQ: MGX Shares Should Contact The Shareholders Foundation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation, announces that a deadline is coming up on November 25th in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGX ) shares.

Investors who suffered losses in excess of $100,000 with shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGX ) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: November 25, 2024.

Metagenomi, Inc. completed its initial public offering on February 13, 2024. The Company sold about 6.25 million shares at $15 per share as part of the IPO. Less than three months later, on May 1, 2024, Metagenomi, Inc. announced that it and Moderna had "mutually agreed to terminate their collaboration" agreement. Since then shares of Metagenomi, Inc declined by more than 85%.

On September 26, 2024, a lawsuit was filed against Metagenomi, Inc. over alleged violations of Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. The action seeks to compensate investors who purchased shares in the company's initial public offering in February, 2024 and suffered losses as it seeks to recover damages they sustained because of Defendants' allegedly false and misleading statements.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

