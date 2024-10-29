Holland America Line's 2026 Grand World Voyage Refreshed To Include Further Exploration Of Asia, Central America

Adjusted route avoids Red Sea; added in eight countries and Panama Canal transit highlight changes to now 133-day voyage.

SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line, long known as a leader in destination-rich longer cruises, announced today updates to its 2026 Grand World Voyage sailing aboard Volendam. The refreshed voyage will now provide guests an opportunity to explore in East and Southeast Asia, Central America, destinations in the U.S. and a transit of the Panama Canal.

The new itinerary replaces a prior route through the Red Sea. Given the evolving situation in the region and in consultation with global security experts, Holland America has made the decision to reroute the planned voyage.

The changes will affect the last 54 days of the voyage - which, due to a crossing of the International Dateline, will increase from 132 to 133 days. The updated cruise will now visit 51 unique ports in 23 countries and territories, spanning five continents, concluding as planned on May 17, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



"We know immersive experiences in exciting destinations are always a main draw for those choosing a world cruise. The dozen ports we've added in Asia will bring that part of the world to life for our guests," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. "From exploring the emerald waters of Halong Bay or snorkeling in Nha Trang to overnight stays in Hong Kong, Nagasaki and Tokyo, the deep exploration of the region provides guests the opportunity to take in the culture and natural beauty of Asia as part of their world cruise."

Newly Added Highlights



Following the originally planned overnight call in Singapore,

Volendam will sail north to Vietnam, calling at Phu My (Ho Chi Minh City), Nha Trang and Halong Bay (Hanoi).

The ship will overnight in Hong Kong before continuing northeast to

Kaohsiung and Keelung (Taipei), Taiwan.

Guests will enjoy six ports in Japan, including overnights in Nagasaki and Tokyo, before completing a transpacific crossing.

Volendam will call at Kodiak, Sitka and Ketchikan, Alaska, before sailing south along the Pacific Coast of the U.S. to Seattle, Washington, and San Diego, California.

The voyage continues southeast to

Manzanillo and Puerto Chiapas, Mexico, Acajutla, El Salvador, and finally overnights in Fuerte Amador (Panama City), Panama, before transiting the Panama Canal. The ship calls at

Cartagena, Colombia, before sailing north to the journey's conclusion in Fort Lauderdale.

For travelers seeking to make new bookings on the 2026 Grand World Voyage, starting cruise-only fares begin at $30,354 per person, inclusive of taxes and fees, based on double occupancy. Visit hollandamerica for full details.

Beginning on Nov. 13, guests will be able to book 21- to 55-day segments featuring the new portion of the itinerary. Highlighted segments include:



55-day Singapore to Fort Lauderdale, departing March 24, 2026

21-day Singapore to Tokyo, departing March 24, 2026 34-day Tokyo to Fort Lauderdale, departing April 14, 2026

2026 Grand World Voyage Highlights - Volendam



133-day voyage. Departs Jan. 4, 2026,

roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.

Heads south along the east coast of South America, crosses the equator and sails down to Antarctica. The ship then makes its way to Easter Island before traversing the islands of the South Pacific en route to Australia. Explores the Great Barrier Reef and Singapore before sailing to Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan. Crosses the Pacific, then sails south from Alaska to Seattle and San Diego prior to calling at ports in Central America, a Panama Canal transit, and a call in

Cartagena, Colombia, before returning to Fort Lauderdale.

51 total ports in 23 countries across five continents. 11 overnight and late-night calls:

Bahia d' Opunoha, French Polynesia; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Papeete, Tahiti; Sydney, Australia; Bali, Indonesia; Singapore; Hong Kong, China; Keelung (Taipei), Taiwan; Nagasaki, Japan; Tokyo, Japan; and Fuerte Amador (Panama City), Panama.

A Grand Onboard Experience

Guests sailing on any of the full or segmented Grand Voyages will have access to all the onboard offerings that Holland America Line is known for, including a robust entertainment and enrichment program that is exclusive to Grand Voyages. This includes production shows, comedians, headline entertainers and performers brought on locally, and resident musicians, including a classical trio and dance band.

Cruisers can delve deep into the cuisine of the region of the itinerary, as guest chefs will join select segments to share their culinary talents, including live cooking demonstrations, informative "coffee chats" and signature dishes in both the main Dining Room and Pinnacle Grill.

Early Booking Bonus Benefits

Until June 16, 2025, guests who book the 133-day Grand World Voyage receive up to $2,000 USD in onboard credit per guest, a 3% pay-in-full discount, a free Wi-Fi Surf package and more. Additional perks for all guests who book early include a $500 USD air credit per person if booked through Flight Ease and complimentary roundtrip airport transfers to and from the Fort Lauderdale airport.

Additional extras can include complimentary luggage delivery service to and from the Fort Lauderdale airport, prepaid crew appreciation and laundry and drycleaning service when booking certain stateroom categories. Terms and conditions apply.

Booked Guests

Guests already booked on the full Grand World Voyage or segments impacted by this change will receive direct communication from their travel advisor or Holland America Line with further details and options.



