Patentplus Inventor Develops Convenient Single Serving Pet Food (PPK-113)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a pet owner, I thought there should be a way to buy a complete single serving pet meal," said an inventor, from Jacksonville, Fla., "so I invented the Pet M R E. My design offers added convenience and ease when feeding your pet."
The invention provides a convenient single
serving
of food
for pets. In doing so, it eliminates the need to purchase a large bag of food. As a result, it increases convenience during pet feedings. It also reduces hassle and strain. The invention features a simple and complete design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners.
The Pet M R E is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .
