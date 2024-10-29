The World's Leading Event Production Company Pioneers HR Innovation Programs To Further Support Frontline Workers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Encore is first in the U.S. to offer Overtime Savings to retain the best service talent

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Encore, a global event and production services provider, confirmed today the launch of its pioneering 'Overtime Savings Program' in the United States, along with additional people-first programs to further support its ongoing workforce in a seasonal industry.Powered by UKG's payroll technology, this first-of-its-kind program aims to enhance wellness and stability for Encore's frontline employees, many of whom work in markets that experience seasonal ebb and flow of business volumes.With 12,000 team members providing event technology and production services at 2,200 hotels and conference venues in 20 countries, Encore faces the same challenges common in the hospitality industry. Seasonal fluctuations often result in workers' hours varying from ample overtime during peak times to reduced schedules in off-season periods. This seasonality makes it difficult for workers to maintain consistent earnings and creates challenges for companies to retain talent in the off season.“Encore has always believed its team members are the heart of our story. This people-first mindset motivates us to constantly evolve our team member experience and innovate around challenges, like the impact of seasonality, that the industry previously viewed as immutable,” said Ben Erwin, president and CEO of Encore.In addition to the Overtime Savings Program, the company launched a Seasonal Leave of Absence Program, which offers team members the flexibility to take time off during slower seasons while retaining full benefits, accruing paid time off, and maintaining their tenure. This unique program enables employees to explore other work opportunities, pursue education, or focus on personal goals without sacrificing benefits or career progression. Both the Overtime Savings and Seasonal Leave of Absence Programs are active nationwide, with plans for global expansion.“We established the program as another way to support our team members so that they can be at their best in delivering for our customers,” Erwin added.“With this innovation, they can better plan and save their premium overtime pay for periods of the year when they might not work as many hours. Providing this capability and funding a company-paid match for a portion of the savings should motivate financial wellness and enable them to continue to build their career with Encore. Team member reactions tell us we are onto something,” he said.With a launch just after Labor Day, usage of the UKG WalletTM increased tenfold compared to the prior year's period. The company offered an initial savings match, similar to a 401k program incentive match, to reward healthy financial behavior.“Financial stress is not a problem isolated to our industry, it's a stressor for nearly everyone,” said Charlie Young, chief human resources officer at Encore.“Nearly 70% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck and Americans spent $9B in bank overdraft fees in 2023 . The more we can do to reduce stress for our team members, the more focused they can be on our customers. We are successful in the event production business because of the unique combination of our technical expertise, hospitality mindset and ability to work under pressure and through challenges. Seasonal fluctuations are part of our business, but with a partner like UKG that understands every industry has unique challenges, we were able to innovate to support those unique needs to make our team members' lives better.”Cody Browne, a technical lead with five years of service for Encore in Las Vegas, said he will try the Overtime Savings program, in addition to accruing and saving his Paid Time Off, for the slow season in December in Las Vegas. He hopes the vacation time, in addition to the saved overtime funds, will afford him an out-of-state vacation to visit family.“I love that Encore is creating new opportunities, that's one of the reasons I am interested in growing my career here,” he said.About EncoreEncore creates memorable experiences that engage and transform organizations. As the global leader for event production and technology, the Encore team of innovators and experts deliver real results through event strategy, design, technology, production and digital solutions. Encore operates in 20 countries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and Asia Pacific. It is the trusted partner of choice for more than 2,200 premiere hotels and venues worldwide, interacting with 25 million people annually. Additional information is available at Great Place To WorkTM certification

