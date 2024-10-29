The Inner Circle Acknowledges, William Rettko As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, William Rettko is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Employment Law.

William Rettko, a highly respected attorney with over 35 years of experience in employment law, continues to make significant strides in representing police unions and municipal employees. As the founder and principal at Rettko Law Offices, S.C., Mr. Rettko has been a pivotal figure in the legal community, known for his unwavering dedication to securing justice for his clients.

Mr. Rettko's impressive career began after earning a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Drake University in 1989, following his Master of Business Administration (1983) and Bachelor's degree in Marketing (1982) from the same institution. His extensive experience includes working at Quale, Feldbruegge, Calvelli, Thom & Croke, S.C. (1989-1997) and Fuchs, Snow & DeStefanis, S.C. (1997-2001), before founding Rettko Law Offices, S.C. in 2001.

Known for his tireless advocacy, Mr. Rettko has achieved notable successes, including securing a $4.2 million verdict in a reverse discrimination lawsuit against the City of Milwaukee and obtaining a $1.5 million verdict for two Beloit Police Department employees. His contributions to the field have earned him recognition as a Super Lawyer in both 2005 and 2024.

Mr. Rettko is a member of the Wisconsin Bar Association and is dedicated to expanding his influence within police unions while leaving a lasting legacy in Milwaukee and Wisconsin. His philosophy centers around a commitment to justice, strong legal representation, and achieving positive results for his clients.

Outside of his professional endeavors, Mr. Rettko enjoys golfing, watching sports, and working out at the gym. He is married and the father of three boys, and credits numerous mentors who have shaped his career.



