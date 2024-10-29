(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORRINGTON, Conn., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, a leading provider of electronic record and documentation solutions for agencies and caregivers in LTSS, HCBS, and other human services settings, has been recognized by G2 once again, reinforcing its status as an leader in the healthcare and human services industry. In the recently published G2 Fall 2024 report, Therap earned several badges across multiple categories, including Leader, Momentum Leader, Leader Americas, Best Support, Best Meets Requirements, Highest User Adoption, Users Most Likely to Recommend, Easiest to Do Business With, and more.

Therap's recognition in G2's Fall 2024 report spans key categories such as Assisted Living , Homecare Agency Management , Human Services , Mental Health , and Physical Therapy . This achievement underscores Therap's dedication to providing effective, user-friendly, and innovative solutions that enhance both care quality and administrative efficiency.

The G2 awards are based on real user feedback, with many praising Therap for its robust functionality and exceptional customer service. Users highlighted the platform's ease of use and its ability to be tailored to specific needs, making it a valuable tool for human services professionals.

Users on G2 have shared the following reviews of their experience with Therap:

"It is an incredibly user-friendly service and organization that is willing to personalize needs." - Quality Specialist in Mid-Market.

"Therap recommendation- I think it's great, and have a lot to learn about all it has available!" - Quality Assurance and Training Specialist in Small-Business.

"Excellent Experience for working in the IDD Community Services." - Director of Residential Services in Mid-Market.

"Therap is a great way to keep all client information in one database." - Social Worker in Mid-Market.

These awards reflect Therap's ongoing commitment to creating cutting-edge solutions that prioritize the needs of its users. As an industry leader, Therap is continually improving its platform to ensure agencies can deliver better care through accurate documentation, compliance tracking, and enhanced service delivery.

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at

