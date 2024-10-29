Spartannash Acquiring Markham Enterprises Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Food solutions company announces its second this month, now adding three centers and convenience stores to retail footprint

GRAND RAPIDS,

Mich., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company

SpartanNash

(the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN ) today announced that it has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Markham Enterprises, Markham Oil and its affiliates, a three-store chain of convenience stores and fuel distributor in mid-Michigan. Following the closing of this transaction in early December, SpartanNash will continue employment of Markham Enterprises' 42 team members. This deal follows the Company's acquisition of Fresh Encounter Inc. , announced earlier this month.

SpartanNash has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Markham Enterprises, Markham Oil and its affiliates, a three-store chain of convenience stores and fuel distributor in mid-Michigan.

"Markham Enterprises fits well in our current retail portfolio, as we look to expand our fuel center and convenience store footprint," said SpartanNash Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Information Officer Masiar Tayebi . "We are in the process of refreshing many of our existing fuel centers, so this acquisition is another exciting milestone in our investment in this part of our business – and in our strategic growth plans overall. We will continue to leverage insights from our fuel centers and convenience stores to continuously innovate our products and operations across our wholesale business, unlocking new customer potential."



"Our team is impressed with SpartanNash's business model and the importance they place on their People First culture," said Markham President and CEO Denise Markham. "We are excited for the ways SpartanNash will expand this business and continue to serve the Perry, Howell and Lansing communities – and our Associates."



The transaction is expected to close in December, subject to customary closing conditions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

