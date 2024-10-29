Help Us Feed 400+ Families: Join Living Classrooms' Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Living Classrooms Foundation is calling on the community to participate in its

Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive

to support more than 400 families in Baltimore City. This year, we are committed to ensuring that each family receives a complete Thanksgiving meal -including a turkey and all the traditional fixings, so they can prepare a meal for eight people in the comfort of their own homes.

Last year, thanks to the generosity of our community, we were able to serve 320 families, providing a nourishing holiday meal to more than 2,500 individuals. This year, we aim to do even more , but we need your help to make it happen.



Who: Living Classrooms Foundation

What: Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive

When: Donations scheduled between November 19 - 23, 2024. Turkey donations accepted until November 25, 2024.

Where: Baltimore City (Living Classrooms, reach out to [email protected] to coordinate)

Why: To provide complete Thanksgiving meals to over 400 families in need, offering them the opportunity to celebrate with a traditional holiday meal. How: By donating food items, volunteering your time, or making financial contributions to help purchase food and supplies.

How You Can Help:



Donate Food Items: Purchase items from our "Shopping List " or put together a complete bag of "fixings" to accompany the turkey. Every donation counts!

Donate a Turkey: Frozen turkeys (12-20 lbs) can be dropped off by November 25th, ensuring every family can enjoy a hearty holiday feast.

Make a Financial Contribution: Can't make it to donate food in person? No problem! Every $25 donation helps us purchase a turkey for a family in need. You can make a contribution via credit card, check, or gift card. Volunteer: We need dedicated volunteers to help sort, package, and distribute meals between November 19 - 23. Whether you're part of a group or coming on your own, every hand helps ensure families have what they need for Thanksgiving.

Spread the Word:

Your voice can help us reach even more people! Here's how you can spread the word and get others involved:



Share on Social Media: Post on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter to encourage your network to donate or volunteer. Every share makes a difference!

Email Your Network: Forward this press release or send your own message to friends, family, and colleagues asking them to join you in supporting our Thanksgiving Food Drive. Flyers and Posters: Download our toolkit, which includes flyers, posters, and other materials that you can post at your workplace, school, or community center. Help us raise awareness and bring more people into this effort.

Impact:

By participating in the Living Classrooms Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, you are directly helping families in Baltimore City. This isn't just about food-it's about dignity, community, and offering families the chance to gather around the table with their loved ones for a holiday meal they can call their own. Together, we can make sure that no one goes without this Thanksgiving.

Call to Action:

To donate, volunteer, or make a financial contribution, please contact Allie Dudley at [email protected]

or visit our website for more details. Your generosity will directly help families in our community enjoy a nourishing and meaningful Thanksgiving meal. Together, we can make a difference!

Visit our website

to view the complete shopping list and learn more about how you can get involved.

About Living Classrooms Foundation:

Living Classrooms Foundation

is a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening communities and inspiring individuals through hands-on education, workforce development, community safety, and health and wellness programs. Utilizing urban, natural, and maritime resources, Living Classrooms provides transformative opportunities for youth, adults, and families in underserved communities across Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

For Inquiries to Volunteer/Donate/Additional Details:

Allie Dudley

Associate Director, Volunteers

Living Classrooms Foundation HQ

[email protected] ,(410) 123-4567

SOURCE Living Classrooms Foundation

