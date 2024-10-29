Formula Fun Adventure Park And Racing Announces New Opening In Abilene, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New Adventure Park brings world class adventure park attractions + Formula Fun proprietary electrified go-karting

- Allan Jones

ABILENE, TX, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Formula Fun Adventure Park and Racing group announced the opening of their Abilene, Texas location.

Fast growing Formula Fun Adventure Park and Racing announced the opening of their Abilene, Texas location. The 40,000 square foot building at 949 S Judge Ely Blvd. in Abilene, Texas will house one of the largest Adventure Park + Electrified Go-Karting locations in the USA. This innovative indoor facility is OPEN for business. There is plenty of space for birthday parties big and small, for corporate team outings, church groups, and sports teams of any size.

“We are very excited to bring the Abilene, Texas community a family-friendly venue with great adventure park attractions plus electrified indoor go-karting for the entire family. We are expanding the concept across the USA.” – Allan Jones – President of Formula Fun Adventure Parks and Racing.

Formula Fun is expected to be THE place for fun and competitive adventure park attractions and proprietary indoor electrified go-karting experience.

Formula Fun Adventure Park and Racing is based in Charleston, SC with locations in Florida, Puerto Rico and coming soon locations to be announced soon.

Visit us at for more information.

Lydia Jones

Formula Fun Adventure Park and Racing Group

+1 970-316-1286

email us here

Allan Jones

Formula Fun Adventure Park LLC

+1 843-693-1505

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.