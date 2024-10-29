Magnetic Products Inc. (MPI) Introduces (3) Patented Innovations At Pack Expo In Chicago, November 2-6, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Intell-I-Mag - Intelligent Metal Control – Solving A 150 Year Old Problem With Technology

Intelligent, Software-Integrated Magnetic Separation Transforms Gravity, Pneumatic, and Liquid Conveying Applications with Cutting-Edge Engineering and Design

- Kyle Rhodes, MPI Executive Vice PresidentHIGHLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MPIMAGNET- Magnetic Products Inc. (MPI) is proud to unveil a new pneumatic conveying magnetic separator, the patented Wave MagnetTM, alongside a patent-pending liquid trap separator, the Blade MagnetTM, and the Intell-I-Mag ® mobile app. This app represents the world's first real-time, software-driven tramp metal monitoring system on mobile devices. These products will be showcased at Pack Expo from November 3-6 at McCormick Place Convention Center, booth N-5543.Eliminating metal contaminants from bulk materials remains a significant challenge. Failure to address this issue can lead to substantial financial losses due to rejected products, potential recalls, and damage to brand reputation.The innovative Intell-I-Mag® mobile app makes monitoring tramp metal even more accessible-providing hands-free functionality at your fingertips. This technology lets operators know when a magnet requires cleaning, minimizing unnecessary maintenance. Intell-I-Mag® offers real-time performance alerts and self-monitoring capabilities, optimizing magnet cleaning schedules, reducing downtime, and enhancing the effectiveness of metal control systems.The Intell-I-Mag® Wave MagnetTM provides a high holding force while reducing flow restrictions compared to traditional pneumatic line magnets, resulting in better flow dynamics and reduced back pressure. The Wave MagnetTM is characterized by a patented wave structure that slows airflow for maximum metal capture and minimal product damage. The self-cleaning design eliminates unnecessary shutdowns and blind inspections.The Intell-I-Mag® Blade MagnetTM has an ergonomic power-grip handle, enabling operators to utilize their larger forearm muscles instead of their wrists for improved control and reduced strain during cleaning and inspection. It utilizes a single 2-inch tube, enhancing durability and facilitating easier cleaning while achieving an impressive strength of 11,500 gauss, significantly higher than similar models."The Intell-I-Mag® Wave MagnetTM, the Blade MagnetTM, and the mobile app are industry game changers for gravity, pneumatic, and liquid applications. With these new products and software, MPI is living our commitment to 'Practical Guidance and Uncompromising Service'-our Engineered Metal Control Solutions are designed to make cleaning and maintenance easier, optimize performance, and ensure quality while greatly improving efficiency," stated Kyle Rhodes, MPI Executive Vice President.Experience live demonstrations of the Intell-I-Mag®, Wave MagnetTM, and Blade MagnetTM at Pack Expo in Chicago, booth N-5543. For more information about MPI products and services, visit mpimagnet.About Magnetic Products Inc (MPI)Based in Metro Detroit, Michigan, Magnetic Products Inc. (MPI) designs, manufactures, and services magnets, material handling, and electronic inspection systems. MPI products are designed to be complete metal and foreign contamination control and material handling solutions. MPI leads the industry by continuously engineering inventive magnetic equipment and advancing customer education. Our processing solutions are built to last - pairing engineers with expert manufacturers to design and build the best products. MPI has numerous patents, trademarks, and property designs that have revolutionized the separation and material handling industries. Need to speak with an MPI Expert? Contact Us by email at ... or by phone at 248.887.5600×1.Media ContactMeredith Newman, Marketing | ...Sales ContactKris Tennyson, Director of Sales| ... |248-886-4886

