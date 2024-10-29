Midwest Employee Benefit Funds Coalition Selects Conifer Value Based Care As Preferred Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

For Case and Utilization Management Services

- Mary BacajDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Conifer Health Solution's Value-Based Care (VBC) is proud to announce its new partnership with the Midwest Employee Benefit Funds Coalition (MEBFC) to deliver case management (CM) and utilization management (UM) services. This collaboration has the potential to bring innovative health solutions to approximately 250,000 employees, dependents, and retirees across 49 multi-employer Taft-Hartley Welfare Funds.MEBFC negotiates reduced-rate services with healthcare and service providers throughout the Midwest. As a facilitator for quality assurance and healthcare trends, the Coalition is committed to improving health outcomes for its members. MEBFC supports a range of from employees and their families to retirees through effective healthcare negotiations and trends analysis.MEBFC has selected Conifer as a preferred partner for UM and CM services. This agreement ensures that Member Funds have access to Conifer's services at preferred rates, while maintaining each fund's autonomy in selecting its vendors. The partnership streamlines the selection and contracting process, bringing enhanced care management options to MEBFC members.“This partnership with the MEBFC expands on our vision to be a leader in Population Health services for Taft-Hartley Funds across the country,” said Mary Bacaj, Conifer Health's President of Value-Based Care.“We are excited to collaborate with MEBFC and provide tailored solutions that align with their mission and values.”For more information on Conifer's value-based population health services, visit ConiferHealth/PHM .About Conifer Health SolutionsConifer Health Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, brings 35 years of healthcare industry expertise to provide value-based care services for health systems, employers, and unions focused on population health management and financial risk management services for more than 200 organizations. Additionally, Conifer helps health systems and physician practices address their most pressing revenue cycle challenges through tech-enabled end-to-end and point solution revenue cycle services that enhance the patient experience, drive operational efficiency, and improve financial outcomes. For more information, visit ConiferHealth .

