The Arizona Dispensaries Association Announces Adult-Use Marijuana Deliveries Slated To Begin November 1, 2024

A service that used to only be available for medical patients, is now becoming accessible for adult-use effective two months ahead of the original schedule.

- Ann Torrez, Executive Director of the ADAPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Arizona Dispensaries Association (ADA) today announced an historic milestone for the state's marijuana industry. Starting November 1, 2024, marijuana deliveries will be available to adult-use consumers across Arizona. Previously, legal marijuana delivery services were only available to the state's medical marijuana patients. The expansion represents a significant step forward for Arizona's marijuana market and consumer accessibility.This expedited timeline, well in advance of the January 1, 2025, deadline, comes thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Arizona Department of Health Services all while maintaining the directive of creating a safe, highly regulated marijuana program. Along with the changes to the adult use marijuana program additional changes to the medical marijuana program have also been published. The final rules for both programs can be found on the Arizona Department of Health Services website or Title 9 Chapter 17 Medical Marijuana and Chapter 18 Adult Use Marijuana .Ann Torrez, executive director of the ADA, commented,“We are thrilled that the Department of Health's proactive approach and commitment to implementing a well-thought-out delivery program has helped us reach this landmark moment sooner than expected.”This decision marks an unprecedented advancement in Arizona's marijuana industry and opens access for adult-use consumers across the state. The Arizona Dispensaries Association supports continued growth, accessibility, and regulatory compliance in the state's marijuana market. To find an ADA member dispensary, visit .About the Arizona Dispensaries Association:The Arizona Dispensaries Association (ADA) is the voice of Arizona's licensed marijuana dispensaries and affiliated businesses. The ADA is dedicated to ensuring a safe, regulated, and flourishing marijuana industry while also contributing to the well-being of Arizona communities. For information, .

