Ellen Glickman Ph.D. Shares Tips For Enjoying Halloween Treats While Prioritizing Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Ellen Glickman

Expert in Exercise Physiology Encourages Balance of Treats with Exercise and Healthy Habits

- Ellen Glickman, D, OH, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Halloween festivities approach, Ellen Glickman Ph.D. , a renowned expert in exercise physiology, Fellow of the American College of Sports (FACSM), and professor at Kent State University, offers simple yet effective tips for enjoying holiday treats in moderation while maintaining good health. With years of research in exercise science, Dr. Glickman advocates for balanced lifestyle choices that allow people to indulge in their favorite seasonal sweets while preserving physical well-being.“Halloween is filled with tempting treats, and it's natural to want to enjoy them,” Dr. Glickman says.“The key is balancing those treats with healthy habits, such as regular exercise, proper meal planning, and mindful eating. This approach allows us to savor the season without compromising our health.”As people age, the body's metabolic rate gradually decreases - about 1% per year or 10% per decade. For those who prioritize regular physical activity, however, that rate can decline by as little as 8% per decade, according to Dr. Glickman. She emphasizes that maintaining a healthy body weight is all about balancing caloric intake with energy expenditure.To help people find a healthy balance during the holiday season, Dr. Glickman shares these tips :1.Plan Your Treats: Choose a few favorite candies rather than indulging in everything at once. Small portions add up over time and make it easier to savor sweets responsibly.2.Balance Treats with Activity: Enjoying extra sweets? Balance them with physical activity like a brisk walk, workout, or dancing to your favorite playlist. Physical activity helps manage caloric intake and supports long-term wellness.3.Stick to a Routine: Prioritize regular meals, hydration, and adequate sleep to help curb cravings and sustain energy for daily activities.4.Make Exercise Enjoyable: If exercising feels like a chore, try it with friends, listen to a podcast, or play an audiobook. Choosing activities that bring joy, such as walking, jogging, or pickleball, is key to staying consistent.Dr. Glickman's research and dedication to fitness remind people that staying active and mindful of dietary choices benefits physical health and quality of life.“The best 'treat' we can give ourselves is a healthy body,” she adds.“Enjoy Halloween candy in moderation, and let's keep moving to ensure our well-being throughout the holiday season and beyond.”About Ellen Glickman, Ph.D.:Dr. Ellen Glickman is a leading expert in environmental physiology with an extensive portfolio that includes approximately 100 scientific journal publications, three technical reports, and a book chapter. A Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine (FACSM), Dr. Glickman serves as a reviewer for prestigious journals, including Medicine in Science and Sport and Exercise. Recognized for her engaging lectures at national and international conferences, Dr. Glickman has partnered with Orbital Research Inc. to advance the field of environmental physiology through innovative technology. She earned her Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh and has held academic positions at Louisiana State University and Kent State University.###Please visit:For more information or to schedule an interview with Ellen Glickman Ph.D., please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or ...

Dan Rene

Dan Rene Communications

+1 202-329-8357

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.