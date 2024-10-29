(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing new generation therapies for unmet medical needs, is excited to announce highly promising early data from a preclinical study of its latest cancer treatment. The preliminary results demonstrate that the successfully stabilizes tumor growth with remarkable consistency across subjects, showing potential as an effective therapeutic option in oncology. This study was performed and took place under a sponsored scientific research agreement with NC State University.

The study measured tumor volumes in treated and untreated subjects over the course of the experiment. Tumor volume measurements in the treated group exhibited minimal changes, suggesting that the treatment effectively inhibited tumor growth. Additionally, all tumors in the treated animals displayed remarkable consistency in volume, with standard deviation error bars barely visible-a strong indication of the treatment's uniformity and reproducibility in suppressing tumor growth.

"These early findings are incredibly encouraging and demonstrate that our treatment has the potential to halt tumor progression consistently across subjects,"

said Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics.

"The stability and low variability observed in tumor volumes among treated animals are indicative of a promising therapeutic effect, and we're excited to move forward with further testing as we process additional tissue data."

Key observations from the initial data include:



Stabilized Tumor Growth : Tumor volumes in treated subjects remained remarkably stable over the course of the study, suggesting that the treatment may significantly inhibit tumor growth.



Consistency Across Subjects : Tumor sizes were highly consistent across all treated animals, as demonstrated by the minimal error bars on the graph. This uniform response highlights the treatment's potential reproducibility and reliability.

Comparison with Untreated Controls : In contrast, untreated subjects showed greater variability and an increase in tumor volume, underscoring the potential efficacy of the treatment in slowing or halting tumor growth.

As Hoth Therapeutics advances this research, the company will continue analyzing additional tissue data to further validate these results. The company is committed to moving forward with the development of this promising treatment and exploring its full potential for patients in need of effective cancer therapies.

About

Hoth

Therapeutics,

Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate therapeutics that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visit /.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon

Hoth's current

expectations,

which

may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These statements concern Hoth's business strategies; the timing of regulatory submissions; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of existing product candidates

and

any

other

product candidates

we

may

develop,

and

the

labeling under

any

approval we

may obtain;

the

timing

and

costs

of

clinical

trials, and

the

timing and

costs

of

other

expenses;

market

acceptance of

our

products;

the

ultimate

impact of

the

current

coronavirus

pandemic, or

any

other

health

epidemic, on our business, our clinical trials, our research programs, healthcare systems, or the global economy as a whole; our intellectual property; our reliance on third-party organizations; our competitive position; our industry environment; our anticipated financial and operating results, including anticipated sources of revenues; our assumptions regarding the size of the available market, benefits of our products, product pricing, and timing of product launches; management's expectation with respect to future acquisitions; statements regarding our goals, intentions, plans, and expectations, including the introduction of new products and markets; and our cash needs and financing plans. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms, or the negative of those terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual

results

may

differ

materially

from

those

indicated

by

these

forward-looking

statements

as

a

result

of various

important

factors,

including,

without

limitation, market

conditions

and

the factors

described

in

the section titled "Risk Factors" in Hoth's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Hoth's other filings made with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

LR Advisors

LLC

Email:

[email protected]

Phone:

(678)

570-6791

SOURCE Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

