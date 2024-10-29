Aedifica NV/SA: Interim Financial Report – Q3 2024
Date
10/29/2024 12:46:01 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please find below Aedifica's interim financial report for the 3rd quarter of the 2024 financial year.
Robust operational performance driving strong results above budget
EPRA Earnings* amounted to €178.3 million (+7% compared to 30 Sept. 2023) or €3.75/share Rental income increased to €251.0 million (+7% compared to 30 Sept. 2023) 3.3% increase in rental income on a like-for-like basis in the first 9 months of the year Weighted average unexpired lease term of 19 years and occupancy rate of 100%
Real estate portfolio* of over €6.1 billion as at 30 September 2024
630 healthcare properties for more than 48,300 end users across 8 countries Valuation of marketable investment properties increased by 0.1% in Q3 and 0.4% YTD on a like-for-like basis Investment programme of €236 million in pre-let development projects and acquisitions in progress, of which €93 million remains to be invested. Over the 3rd quarter, 5 projects from the committed pipeline were delivered for a total investment budget of approx. €61.5 million
Solid balance sheet and strong liquidity
41.5% debt-to-assets ratio as at 30 September 2024 €634 million of headroom on committed credit lines to finance CAPEX and liquidity needs Average cost of debt* including commitment fees stable at 1.9% BBB investment-grade credit rating with a stable outlook reaffirmed by S&P
Improved outlook for 2024
Estimated EPRA Earnings* per share for the full 2024 financial year are increased to at least €4.90/share (previously €4.85/share) Proposed dividend for the 2024 financial year reconfirmed: €3.90/share (gross)
Attachments
Interim financial report Q3 2024 - EN
Rapport financier intermédiaire Q3 2024 - FR
Tussentijds financieel verslag Q3 2024 - NL
