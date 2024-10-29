YES Communities Rejuvenates Long-Time Stonegate Resident's Home

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denver, Colorado, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonegate, a community owned and operated by YES Communities in Lansing, Michigan, completed a volunteer led Hug-A-Home renovation project for a long-term resident of the community. Due to recent medical complications, a team of YES Communities employees and vendor partners elected to renovate the home to help support a homeowner in his time of need.

YES team member volunteers from the Michigan region and partnering contractors, installed a new front door and stairs, repaired and replaced a tool shed roof and doors. Additionally, new skirting around the home, the home was repainted and the landscaping was revitalized.

Labor and material donations to perform this incredible transformation were provided courtesy of Swoff's Demo & Reno, Mobile & Modular Homes, Capitol Supply, Champion Homes, and Busy Bee Landscaping.

"Helping our residents in time of need is what we do! We take care of our residents as they are part of the YES family. Strength within the community is one of our greatest assets as a company." said Mark Adams, Regional Manager for YES Communities.

YES Michigan Field Trainer, Shery Huffman said "Helping residents in need fosters a sense of belonging and strengthens community ties. Completing these Hug-A-Home projects not only uplifts those in need but it also enriches our own lives.”

The YES Communities Hug-A-Home program was developed to assist residents through funding and allocating volunteer time for YES team members to offer help to long-term residents with financial and/or physical hardships. YES Communities team members donate hundreds of hours of time to serve their own communities and help those who need it most. Hug-A-Home is a part of the YES We Care program, which has invested over $1,481,382 since 2018 in assistance to team members, residents and local organizations supporting YES Communities.

About YES

YES Communities is a nationwide leader in the manufactured housing industry, offering high-quality, attainable housing solutions across the United States. Through meeting the unique needs of modern families, our mission is to enhance the quality of life for everyone who calls a YES community home. For more information, visit .

Attachments



YES We Care Rejuvenates Long-Time Stonegate Resident's Home YES We Care Rejuvenates Long-Time Stonegate Resident's Home

CONTACT: Vanessa Jasinski YES Communities 1-833-625-0269 ...