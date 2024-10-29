Customweather Collaborates With Stellar Futures To Empower Coastal Resilience Planning

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MILL VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CustomWeather Collaborates with Futures to Empower Coastal Resilience PlanningMill Valley, CA and Fredericton, New Brunswick – CustomWeather, Inc., a specialized provider of high-resolution weather data and alert services, announces a collaboration with Stellar RHL Inc (adba Stellar Futures) to support Stellar's development of Coastal4Runner (C4R), an advanced software technology (SaaS) including digital twins, geographic information systems and generative AI. C4R helps create resilient communities and regions via climate change adaptation and prevention planning rather than solely crisis management.Areas of collaboration include weather simulations, supporting public alerting and warning systems via C4R, weather education and mixed/augmented reality.Geoff Flint, CEO of CustomWeather stated,“CustomWeather is excited about the potential that we see in Stellar's Coastal4Runner system. Machine Learning has been part of our approach to forecasting for many years, and we know that AI has great potential in weather modeling. This collaboration is a unique way to explore some of those possibilities.”“We are delighted to embark on this new partnership after recently meeting Custom Weather at the CEPCA conference in Ottawa” noted Gary Stairs, Stellar's founder and CEO.“CustomWeather is a time-proven innovator in the meteorological space, and this really rounds out our mission to harness cutting-edge AI and ML, empowering coastal communities by using climate intelligence and early warnings to build resilience against natural disasters.”Stairs further remarked that“with CustomWeather, we will enable rapid, farsighted, adverse weather detection and provide an essential first line of defense against these disasters, protecting communities, properties, and ecosystems. It is proven that, in emergencies, even an advance window of 24 hours can mitigate up to 30% of damages and losses to homes and communities.”About CustomWeather, Inc.San Francisco Bay Area-based CustomWeather offers the industry's most robust weather solutions for both decision support and consumer application. CustomWeather generates granular weather forecasts for over 200 countries and combines weather services with unmatched development and customer service support. For over 20 years, CustomWeather has been the leading one-stop solution for historical, real-time, and forecast weather services.For more information, visit CustomWeather.Follow CustomWeather:LinkedIn:X:CONTACTCustomWeather, Inc.Susan Flint, 415-777-3303...About Stellar FuturesFounded in 2002 as Red Hot Learning, Stellar Futures has produced innovative products that have reached over 600,000 online learners in 23 languages, including Mi'kmaq. Their esteemed global clients include United Nations Peacekeeping, Mercedes-Benz Nordics, Mercedes Trucks Asia, Daimler AG, the LA Times, Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation, the Children's Hospital of LA, and others. The company has also won the NB Premier's Industry Innovation Challenge and the Connected to the Community Award from the Canadian Telecommunications Association. Since March 2023, Stellar Futures has been developing a new economic development and digital transformation initiative featuring Software as a Service (SaaS). At the heart of this initiative is a focus on equitability, regeneration, and community resilience, particularly in Atlantic Canada. Stellar spoke in the Climate and Innovation Theater at the Canadian Emergency Preparedness and Climate Adaptation Conference on 26 September.Contact Information: Questions about Stellar Futures' emerging product suite, please contact: Gary Stairs; phone: 902.640.2275 / 506.470.1000; ....For info on our recent Ottawa event: Emergency Expo Conferences & Gary Stairs - Technical Speakers

