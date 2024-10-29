Beard Trimmer Market Update 2024 : Projected To Exhibit USD 13.0 Billion Revenue By 2031, Claims AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The beard trimmer was valued at $5.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $13.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global beard trimmer market garnered $5.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $13.0 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.Request The Sample PDF Of This Report:Report coverage & details:Report CoverageDetailsForecast Period2022­–2031Base Year2021Market Size in 2021$5.7 billionMarket Size in 2031$13.0 billionCAGR8.8%No. of Pages in Report267Segments coveredProduct Type, End User, Distribution Channel, and RegionDriversSurge in number of consumer consciousness about their appearanceConsiderable increase in number of salonsOpportunitiesExtended product offerings by manufacturersExposure to international fashion trends through social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTubeRestrainsLack in awareness about usage of beard trimmersUtilization of conventional type of tools to cut beard in rural areasThe research provides detailed segmentation of the global beard trimmer market based on product type, end user, distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on product type, the cordless segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the corded segment.Based on end user, the personal segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the commercial segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2031.Based on distribution channel, the hypermarket and supermarket segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than one third of the global beard trimmer market. However, the online segment is expected to dominate in 2031. Also, the online segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments including specialty store and other stores.Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market share. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst:Leading market players of the global beard trimmer market analyzed in the research includeAndis CompanyBrio Product GroupBraunProcter & GambleConair CorporationKoninklijke Philips N.V.Panasonic CorporationSyskaSpectrum BrandsWahl Clipper Corporation.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Similar Reports in Consumer Goods IndustryGaming Gadgets MarketVacation Rentals market

