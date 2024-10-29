Molly Peacock Discusses The Widow's Crayon Box On Good Grief With Cheryl Espinosa-Jones

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed author Molly Peacock will be joining Cheryl Espinosa-Jones on her popular show, Good Grief, on the VoiceAmerica network. The interview will air from 2:00 to 3:00 PM Pacific Time.

Peacock's latest work, "The Widow's Crayon Box," delves into the intricacies of loss, memory, and the resilience of the human spirit. Peacock's excellence as a poet captures her experience of the illness and death of her husband with moving language and imagery. Tune in as she and Espinosa-Jones explore the themes of this poignant book and share insights into the healing process.

About Good Grief:

On Good Grief we explore the losses that define our lives. Each week, we talk with people who have transformed themselves through the profound act of grieving. Why settle for surviving? Say yes to the many experiences that embody loss! Grief can teach you where your strengths are, and ignite your courage. It can heighten your awareness of what is important to you and help you let go of what is not.

On Good Grief, we are inspired by people who have made something miraculous out of their deepest heartaches! We listen as they share how they have walked through their own exquisite pain and what they have gained as a result. We come away ready to follow our own dreams to a deeper, more meaningful time on this beautiful earth! Listen for Good Grief, broadcast live every Wednesday at 2 PM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel.

**Show Details:**

- Date: Tuesday, October 30, 2024

- Time: 2:00 - 3:00 PM Pacific Time

- Link:

For more information, visit [VoiceAmerica Network]( ).

**Media Contact:**

Cheryl Espinosa-Jones

Host

...

510-918-9579

Sandra Rogers

VoiceAmerica

+1 480-553-5756

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.