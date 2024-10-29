GRUPO SIMEC ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ) ("Simec") announced today its results of operations for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024. Comparative first nine months of 2024 vs. first nine months of 2023 Net Sales

of the Company decreased to Ps. 24,828 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to Ps. 32,401 million in the first nine months of 2023. Shipments of finished steel products decreased 6% to 1 million 536 thousand tons in the first nine months of 2024 compared to 1 million 640 thousand tons in the first nine months of 2023. Total sales outside of Mexico in the first nine months of 2024 decreased 19% to Ps. 10,979 million compared to Ps. 13,571 million in the same period of 2023. Mexican sales decreased 26% from Ps. 18,830 million in the first nine months of 2023 to Ps. 13,849 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease in sales for the first nine months of 2024 is due to a decrease in the average selling price in 18% and with a lower volume of shipments compared to the first nine months of 2023. Cost of Sales

Cost of sales decreased 23% from Ps. 24,305 million in the first nine months of 2023, to Ps. 18,625 million in the first nine months of 2024. Cost of sales as a percentage of net sales represented 75% in the first nine months of 2023 y 2024 in both periods, the average cost of sale by steel ton decreased approximately 18% in the first nine months of 2024 over the same period of 2023 due to a lower price in inputs, mainly steel scrap. Gross Profit

Gross profit of the Company for the first nine months of 2024 decreased 23% from Ps. 8,096 million in the first nine months of 2023, to Ps. 6,203 million in the first nine months of 2024. Marginal profit as percentage of net sales in the first nine months of 2024 y 2023 was of 25% in both periods. The decrease in gross profit is due to a decrease in the average selling price, with a lower volume of shipments and a decrease in the price of scrap compared to of 2023. General, Selling and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 16%, to Ps. 1,834 million in the first nine months of 2024 from Ps. 1,587 million in the same period of 2023, selling, general and administrative expenses represented 7% to the 2024 and 5% to the 2023 of the net sales for both periods. Other Income (Expenses,) net

The Company recorded other income net for Ps. 71 million during the first nine months of 2024 while in the same period of 2023 the other income net by this concept was of Ps. 167 million. Operating Income

Operating income decreased 33% to Ps. 4,440 million for the first nine months of 2024 compared to Ps. 6,676 million in the first nine months of 2023. Operating income as percentage of net sales was 18% in the first nine months of 2024 and 21% in the same period of 2023. The decrease in operating income is due to a lower average sales price and to a lower volume shipped during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Ebitda

The Ebitda decreased 31%, from Ps. 7,499 million in the first nine months of 2023 as a result of a net income of Ps. 3,821 million, less minority stake of Ps. 4 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 1,541 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 1,318 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 823 million to Ps 5,189 million in the same period of 2024 as a result of a net income of Ps. 8,587 million, less minority stake of Ps. 2 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 762 million, less comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 4,907 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 749 million.



























Consolidated







Million



Comparative first nine months of 2024 vs first nine months of 2023,



2024



2023 Net income (loss)



8,587





3,821 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(2)





(4) Net income (loss)



8,585





3,817 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization



749





823 Income taxes



762





1,541 Financial results income (loss)



(4,907)





1,318 EBITDA



5,189





7,499















Items to reconciled adjusted EBITDA













Equity results and other results in associates and joint ventures



0





0 Dividends received and interest from associates and joint ventures (i)



0





0 Impairment and disposal of non-current assets



0





0 Adjusted EBITDA



5,189





7,499

Comprehensive Financial Cost

Comprehensive financial cost for the first nine months of 2024 represented an income of Ps. 4,907 million compared with an expense of Ps. 1,318 million for the first nine months of 2023. The net interest income was of Ps. 1,066 million for the first nine months of 2024, compared with a net interest income of Ps. 392 million in the same period of 2023. Likewise, we record an exchange income of Ps. 3,799 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared with an exchange loss of Ps. 1,754 million in the first nine months of 2023, and other financial income for Ps 42 million for the first nine months of 2024, dividends earned on purchase of shares, compared with other financial income for Ps. 44 million in the same period of the previous year.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded an expense of Ps.762 million for during the first nine months of 2024, (includes a deferred income tax of Ps. 88 million) compared with an expense of Ps. 1,541 million for the first nine months of 2023 (includes a deferred income tax of Ps. 8 million).

Net Income

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded a increase in net income of 125% to pass of Ps. 3,821 million in the first nine months of 2023 to Ps. 8,587 million of the same periods of 2024.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At September 30, 2024, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $ 302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, or Ps. 5.9 million (accrued interest on September 30, 2024 was U.S. $ 985,000, or Ps. 16.4 million).

At September 30, 2023, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $ 302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, or Ps. 5.3 million (accrued interest on September 30, 2023 was U.S. $ 806,000, or Ps. 14.2 million).

Comparative third quarter of 2024 vs. second quarter of 2024

Net Sales

Net sales of the Company increased to pass of Ps. 8,394 million during the second quarter of 2024 to Ps. 8,549 million in the third quarter of 2024. Shipments of finished steel products decreased to 521 thousand tons in the third quarter of 2024 from 536 thousand tons in the second quarter of the same year. Total sales outside of Mexico in the third quarter of 2024 increased 3% to get to Ps. 3,593 million compared to Ps. 3,691 million of the second quarter of the same year. Mexican sales in the third quarter of 2024 increased to Ps. 4,858 million compared to Ps. 4,801 million in the second quarter of the same year. The average selling price increased 5% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of the same year.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales increased to P s. 6,393 million in the third quarter of 2024 from Ps.6,356 million in the second quarter of 2024. Cost of sales as a percentage of net sales represented 75% in the third quarter of 2024 and 76% in the second quarter of the same year. The cost of sales increase 3% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of the same year, due mainly to a decrease of some supplies for the manufacture of steel.

Gross Profit

Gross profit of the Company for the third quarter of 2024 increased 6% to pass of Ps. 2,038 million in the second quarter of 2024 to Ps. 2,156 million in the third quarter of same year. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales in the third quarter of 2024 was of 25% compared to 24% in the second quarter of the same year. The increased in the gross profit is due to increase in the average price in the third quarter compared to the second quarter of 2024.

General, Selling and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 13% to of Ps. 658 million in the third quarter of 2024 from Ps. 580 million the second quarter of the same year, and as percentage of net sales represented 8% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 7% for the second quarter of the same year.

Other (Expenses) Income, net

The Company recorded other income net for Ps. 26 million during the third quarter of 2024 compared to other income net for Ps. 40 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Operating Income

The Operating income was of Ps. 1,524 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to Ps. 1,498 million in the second quarter of the same year. Operating income as percentage of net sales represented 18% for the third quarter of 2024 and for the second quarter of 2024.

Ebitda

The Ebitda show a increase of 2%, to pass of Ps 1,747 million in the second quarter of 2024 as a result of a net income of Ps. 3.979 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 181 million, less comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 2,662 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 249 million to Ps. 1,776 million in the third quarter of the same year as a result of a net income of Ps. 3,152 million, less minority stake of Ps. 1 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 471 million, less comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 2,098 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 252 million.













Consolidated





Million

Comparative third quarter of 2024 vs second quarter of 2024,



Third quarter 2024



Second quarter 2024 Net income (loss)



3,152





3.979 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(1)





0 Net income (loss)





3,151





3,979 Depreciation, depletion and amortization



252





249 Income taxes



471





181 Financial results income (loss)



(2,098)





(2,662) EBITDA



1,776





1,747















Items to reconciled adjusted EBITDA













Equity results and other results in associates and joint ventures



0





0 Dividends received and interest from associates and joint ventures (i)



0





0 Impairment and disposal of non-current assets



0





0 Adjusted EBITDA



1,776





1,747

Comprehensive Financial Cost

Comprehensive financial cost of the Company in the third quarter of 2024 represented an income of Ps. 2,098 million compared with an income of Ps. 2,662 million for the second quarter of 2024. The comprehensive financial cost is comprised for the net interest income of Ps. 329 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to net interest income of 487 million in the second quarter of the same year. Also, we record a net exchange income of Ps. 1,769 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared a net exchange income of Ps. 2,133 million in the second quarter of the same year, and other financial income for Ps 42 million in the second quarter of 2023, dividends earned on purchase of shares.

Income Taxes

The Company have been recorded Ps. 471 million of expense tax during the third quarter of 2024, (includes a deferred expense tax of Ps. 33 million) compared with the Ps. 181 million of expense for the second quarter of the same year, (includes a deferred income tax of Ps. 113 million).

Net Income

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded a net income of Ps. 3,152 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to a net income of Ps. 3,979 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Comparative third quarter of 2024 vs. third quarter of 2023

Net Sales

Net sales of the Company decreased 10% from Ps. 9,454 million during the third quarter of 2023 to Ps. 8,549 million in the third quarter of 2024. Sales in tons of finished steel decreased to 521 thousand tons in the third quarter of 2024 from 531 thousand tons in the third quarter of 2023. Sales outside of Mexico decreased 6% from Ps. 3,932 million in the third quarter of 2023 to Ps. 3,691 million in the third quarter of 2024. Mexican sales decreased 12% from Ps. 5,522 million in the third quarter of 2023 to Ps. 4,858 million in the third quarter of 2024. The average sales price decreased approximately 8% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to the same period of 2023.



Cost of Sales

Cost of sales decreased 11% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023 from Ps. 7,177 million in the third quarter of 2023 to Ps. 6,393 million in the third quarter of 2024. With respect to sales, the cost of sales of the third quarter of 2023 represented 76% compared to 75% for the third quarter of 2024. The average cost of raw materials used to produce steel products decreased in 9%, due to a decrease of raw materials prices, mainly steel scrap.

Gross (Loss) Profit

Gross profit of the Company for the third quarter of 2024 decreased 5% from Ps. 2,277 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to Ps. 2,156 million in the third quarter of 2024. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the third quarter of 2024 was 25% compared to 24% of the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in gross profit originates mainly from a lower average sales price.

General, Selling and Administrative Expenses

The selling, general and administrative expenses increased 36% in the third quarter of 2024 to Ps. 658 million in the third quarter of 2024 from Ps. 485 million in the third quarter of 2023. Selling, general and administrative expense as a percentage of net sales represented 8% periods quarter 2024 compared to 5% for the third quarter of 2023.

Other Income (Expenses), net

The company recorded other income net of Ps. 26 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared with other income net of Ps. 24 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Operating (Loss) Income

Operating income decreased from Ps. 1,816 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to Ps. 1,524 million in the third quarter of 2024, this represents 16% of decrease between both quarters. The operating income as a percentage of net sales was 19% for the third quarter of 2023 and 18% for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in operating profit is due to a lower average sales price and an increase in selling expenses.

Ebitda

The Ebitda of the Company decreased 15% from Ps 2,079 million in the third quarter of 2023 as a result of a net income of Ps. 1,802 million, less minority stake of Ps. 2 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 298 million, less comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 283 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 264 million to Ps. 1,776 million of the same period of 2024, as a result of a net income of Ps. 3,152 million, less minority stake of Ps. 1 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 471 million, less comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 2,098 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 252 million.







Consolidated





Million



Comparative third quarter of 2024 vs third quarter of 2023,



Third quarter 2024



Third quarter 2023 Net income (loss)



3,152





1,802 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(1)





(2) Net income (loss)



3,151





1,800 Depreciation, depletion and amortization



252





264 Income taxes



471





298 Financial results income (loss)



(2,098)





(283) EBITDA



1,776





2,079















Items to reconciled adjusted EBITDA













Equity results and other results in associates and joint ventures



0





0 Dividends received and interest from associates and joint ventures (i)



0





0 Impairment and disposal of non-current assets



0





0 Adjusted EBITDA



1,776





2,079



Comprehensive Financial Cost

Comprehensive financial cost of the Company for the third quarter of 2024 represented a net income of Ps. 2,098 million compared with an income of Ps. 283 million for the third quarter of 2023. The comprehensive financial cost is comprised for the net interest income of Ps. 28 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a net interest income of Ps. 329 million for the same period of 2024. Also record an exchange income of Ps. 255 million in the third quarter of 2023 and an exchange income of Ps. 1,769 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Income Taxes

The company recorded an expense tax for Ps. 471 million in the third quarter of 2024, (includes a deferred expense tax of Ps. 33 million) compared to an expense tax of Ps. 298 million for the third quarter of 2023, (includes an accrual of deferred income tax of Ps. 8 million).

Net Income (Loss)

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded a net income of Ps. 3,152 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to a net income of Ps. 1,802 million for the same period of 2023.

(millions of pesos) Jan - Sep '24

Jan - Sep '23

Year 24 vs

'23 Sales 24,828

32,401

(23

%) Cost of Sales 18,625

24,305

(23

%) Gross Profit 6,203

8,096

(23

%) Selling, General and Administrative Expense 1,834

1,587

16

% Other Income (Expenses), net 71

167

(57

%) Operating Profit 4,440

6,676

(33

%) EBITDA 5,189

7,499

(31

%) Net income

8,587

3,821

125

% Sales Outside Mexico 10,979

13,571

(19

%) Sales in Mexico 13,849

18,830

(26

%) Total Sales (Tons) 1,536

1,640

(6

%) Cost by ton 12,126

14,820

(18

%)

Quarter









(millions of pesos) 3Q'24 2Q '24 3Q '23 3Q ́24vs

2Q ́24 3Q ́24 vs

3Q '23 Sales 8,549 8,394 9,454 2

% (10

%) Cost of Sales 6,393 6,356 7,177 1

% (11

%) Gross Profit 2,156 2,038 2,277 6

% (5

%) Selling, General and Adm. Expenses 658 580 485 13

% 36

% Other Income (Expenses), net 26 40 24 (35

%) 8

% Operating Profit 1,524 1,498 1,816 2

% (16

%) EBITDA 1,776 1,747 2,079 2

% (15

%) Net Income 3,152 3,979 1,802 (21

%) 75

% Sales Outside Mexico 3,691 3,593 3,932 3

% (6

%) Sales in Mexico 4,858 4,801 5,522 1

% (12

%) Total Sales (Tons) 521 536 531 (3

%) (2

%) Cost per Tons 12,271 11,858 13,516 3

% (9

%)

Product Thousands of Tons Jan-Sep 2024 Millions of Pesos





Jan-Sep 2024 Average Price per Ton Jan-Sep 2024 Thousands of Tons Jan – Sep 2023 Millions of Pesos



Jan- Sep 2023 Average Price per Ton

Jan-Sep 2023 Special Profiles 403 7,653 18,990 479 10,795 22,537 Commercial Profiles 1,133 17,175 15,159 1,161 21,606 18,610 Total 1,536 24,828 16,164 1,640 32,401 19,757

Product Thousands of Tons Jul-Sep 2024 Millions of Pesos

Jul-Sep 2024 Average Price per Ton Jul-Sep 2024 Thousands of Tons Apr-Jun 2024 Millions of Pesos

Apr-Jun 2024 Average Price per Ton Apr-Jun 2024 Thousands of Tons





Jul-Sep 2023 Millions of Pesos





Jul-Sep 2023 Average Price per Ton





Jul-Sep 2023 Special Profiles 153 2,939 19,209 144 2,638 18,319 155 3,468 22,374 Commercial Profiles 368 5,610 15,245 392 5,756 14,684 376 5,986 15,920



















Total 521 8,549 16,409 536 8,394 15,660 531 9,454 17,804

Any forward-looking information contained herein is inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions which, if incorrect, may cause actual results to vary materially from those anticipated, expected or estimated. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained herein.

Contact: José Luis Tinajero



Mario Moreno Cortez



Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.



Calzada Lázaro Cárdenas 601



44440 Guadalajara, Jalisco, México

52 55 1165 1025

52 33 3770 6734

SOURCE Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.

