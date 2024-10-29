Netnow Partners With Tax CSA To Launch The First Credit Platform With Built-In Tax Compliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NetNow partners with Tax CSA to launch the only credit with integrated tax compliance and automated exemption certificate management.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- October 28, 2024 – NetNow , a leader in Credit Management Software, has partnered with Tax CSA , a leading consulting firm specializing in sales and use tax compliance. Together, they offer a modern solution for businesses to simplify credit and tax compliance processes.

The 2018 Wayfair ruling increased the complexity of managing sales and use tax, especially across multiple states. Businesses now face growing challenges, including the risk of audits due to poorly managed exemption certificates. The partnership between NetNow and Tax CSA addresses these issues by combining automation with expert tax services.

“This partnership equips businesses with the tools to confidently manage tax compliance while reducing risk,” said Kristin Terdik, VP of Sales & Partnerships at Tax CSA.“With our expertise integrated into NetNow's platform, we're streamlining the process and ensuring compliance is never a concern.”

Tax CSA's comprehensive services, including exemption certificate management, will now be seamlessly integrated with NetNow's platform. This enables businesses to digitize compliance documents, track certificates, and manage renewals effortlessly within a single system and visibility with the click of a button.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Automated Exemption Certificate Management: Minimizes audit risks by automating the collection, review, and renewal of exemption certificates.

Enhanced Visibility: Provides real-time access to compliance documents, helping businesses track risk across multiple jurisdictions.

Improved Customer Experience: Smoother order-to-cash processes that reduce billing errors and increase customer satisfaction.

“Our partnership with Tax CSA delivers a comprehensive solution that simplifies credit and tax compliance,” said Eli Costea, COO of NetNow.“By automating these critical processes, businesses can focus on growth and reduce the burden of manual compliance tasks.”

This collaboration provides businesses with the only solution in the market to modernize credit and tax compliance management, enhancing efficiency and reducing the risks of non-compliance like no other.

About NetNow

NetNow is a SaaS platform that automates the Credit Management processes, helping businesses improve cash flow and reduce risk. For more, visit .

About Tax CSA

Tax CSA is a leading consulting firm specializing in sales and use tax compliance. They provide services to automate processes from A-Z, including system implementation and integration, along with outsourced services including the management of exemption certificates, state registrations and licensing, voluntary disclosure agreements, and more. Visit for details.

