The District At Green Valley Ranch Underway On $3 Million Renovation Project, Welcoming North Italia And Flower Child This November

The extensive refresh is set to be completed early 2025

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The District at Green Valley Ranch , Henderson's premier shopping, dining, and lifestyle destination, is excited to announce a $3 million renovation project that will enhance the shopping experience for both customers and tenants. The project is currently underway and will wrap early 2025, attracting new tenants including Fox Restaurant Concepts- Flower Child (opening Nov. 12) and North Italia (opening Nov. 13)- as well as California-based eatery Urth Caffé (opening by end of November).

Over the next few months, guests can look forward to a series of exciting updates, including all new patio furniture. The renovation began by brightening the exterior with white, gray, and black tones to modernize the property and emphasize key features such as the main entrance, storefronts, and communal areas. Following, new signage and lighting will be installed to improve wayfinding and enhance the overall customer experience from arrival to departure.

Further improvements will include vibrant landscaping to refresh walkways and outdoor spaces, making them more inviting for Green Valley visitors and returning customers. All new furnishings, including outdoor dining and patio furniture, umbrellas and more, will offer stylish and comfortable seating options for shoppers to relax and enjoy all the District has to offer.

"We are incredibly excited about the upgrades taking place at our property," said Angie Kory, Vice President of Leasing for Vestar. "This renovation project is a major investment in the future of The District at Green Valley Ranch. We look forward to welcoming new tenants and creating a more enjoyable experience for our customers."

This renovation project also brings an additional 14,300 square feet of new space that will be added to the north side of the property. With the addition of Flower Child, North Italia and Urth Caffé, as well as recently added Warby Parker, Perspire Sauna Studios, Summer House Tan, Blue Mercury and Beverly Hills Rejuvenation, the center is now 95% leased.

Continuing its commitment to being Henderson's premier lifestyle, dining, and shopping destination, The District at Green Valley Ranch will host ongoing public events for the community, including farmers markets each Thursday; Fit4Mom Stroller Stride classes each Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 9 a.m.; and monthly markets with Makers Hive Market and Market in The Alley, among others. The District will also host various charity events to support the Las Vegas community, including The Giving Machine and the American Red Cross Blood Drive this December.

About Vestar

Vestar, one of the leading privately held real estate companies in

the United States, specializes in the acquisition, management, and development of retail real estate, including entertainment-retail complexes, power and lifestyle centers and neighborhood centers of varying size and scale, that serve as community shopping destinations. Vestar has earned a reputation for integrity and responsibility in the fields of retail development, operations, leasing, and marketing. Founded in 1989, Vestar currently owns and operates over 30 million square feet of space in the western

United States

with an additional 1.2 million square feet in development. For more information, please visit

Discover Urban Sophistication at The District at Green Valley Ranch

The District at Green Valley Ranch is more than just a shopping center-it is a premier destination offering unmatched shopping, dining, and lifestyle experiences in the heart of Henderson, Nevada. Anchored by Whole Foods and spanning over 385,000 square feet of retail space, The District is home to a vibrant mix of national and boutique retailers, including Warby Parker, Anthropologie, lululemon, Williams-Sonoma, REI, and Drybar, as well as a splash pad for children and lush park with seasonal events. Indulge in diverse culinary delights at top eateries such as Flower Child, North Italia, Urth Caffé, King's Fish House, The Cheesecake Factory, P.F. Chang's China Bistro, and Echo & Rig. For more information, visit shopthedistrictgvr . Follow The District at Green Valley Ranch on Facebook and Instagram.

