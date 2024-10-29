Oracle Unveils Next-Generation EHR

Built for maximum security and AI innovation, Oracle transforms the EHR from an administrative burden into a clinical asset to help improve care delivery

Tenn., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Summit -- Today, Oracle is previewing its next-generation electronic health record (EHR) to thousands of customers and partners attending the Oracle Health Summit . Built from the ground up to take advantage of the high performance and military-grade security1 of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the EHR is designed to embed AI across the entire clinical workflow to automate processes, deliver insights at the point of care, and dramatically simplify appointment prep, documentation, and follow up for physicians and staff. With native integrations across a broad range of Oracle Health applications, the EHR is also designed to help streamline information exchange between payers and providers, support patient recruitment for clinical trials, simplify regulatory compliance, optimize financial performance, and help accelerate the adoption of value-based care.

"One of today's most important and widely used healthcare technologies, the EHR, has not lived up to its promise," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "Most EHRs were built in the 90s and are ill-equipped to meet the complex security requirements and clinical needs of today's healthcare networks, practitioners, and patients. That is why we are completely reinventing the EHR. Oracle Health's next-generation EHR is not just a scribe or an assistant. It's the doctor's best resident, the administrator's most productive analyst, and the payer's most efficient partner in reviewing and authorizing treatment and payment."

The new EHR will feature the latest cloud and AI capabilities and offer a more natural, intuitive, and responsive experience for all users. Powered by AI, the new EHR is designed to deliver the intelligence health networks need to close care gaps and be more effective and efficient. For example, the intuitive design leverages integrated conversational search, voice-driven navigation, and multi modal search as a natural extension of clinician workflows. This will enable physicians to

more easily access critical patient information, such as recent vitals, medications, notes, and labs.

With AI-supported summaries the EHR can also aid in accelerated chart review and provide consolidated, contextual patient information organized by condition, role, and care setting to help reduce the time practitioners spend reviewing charts, searching for the best treatments, and planning their day. And integration with Oracle Health Command Center can help give healthcare organizations insight into patient throughput, staffing, and resource allocation to drive facility and network-wide performance improvements. These are just a few of the innovations customers can expect from the completely reimagined Oracle Health EHR.

The new EHR is also designed to incorporate the Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent , which enables providers to significantly reduce hours spent on documentation, ordering, and automated coding to dedicate more time to patient care. It will also embed Oracle Health Data Intelligence , a powerful AI and analytics solution that can continuously and securely integrate patient data from thousands of sources, including clinical, claims, social determinants, and pharmacy, to deliver real-time insights required to advance patient health. Oracle Health Data Intelligence combined with the new EHR can suggest personalized care plans that match the genetic makeup and lifestyle choices of each patient to help reduce trial-and-error treatments, increase patient engagement, and support healthier outcomes.



The early adopter program for the next-generation Oracle Health EHR will begin in calendar year 2025.

