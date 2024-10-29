عربي


NTG Nordic Transport Group Publishes Interim Report For Q3 2024


10/29/2024 12:16:00 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no. 9 – 24
29 October 2024

NTG Nordic transport Group publishes interim report for Q3 2024
The interim report for Q3 2024 is enclosed.

In connection with publication of the results for Q3 2024, a conference call will be hosted on 30 October 2024 at 10:00 AM CET.
The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via NTG's website; investor.ntg.com .

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations and press:
Sebastian Rosborg,
Head of Investor Relations
+45 42 12 80 99
...
... |...

Attachments

NTG Interim Report Q3 2024

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

