Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Grows In Central California, Acquires Fresno Fire Sprinkler Servicer MS Fire Protection

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired MS Fire Protection, an end-to-end fire sprinkler services company for commercial and industrial customers. Based in Fresno, California, MS Fire Protection provides a valuable launch point for Pye-Barker's fire sprinkler operations in the Central Valley region, where Pye-Barker already services customers with 24/7 fire and security alarm monitoring and detection.

"Our father taught us to always do the right thing, and Pye-Barker holds those same values." -Richard Sever

MS Fire Protection, based in Fresno, California, has joined the Pye-Barker Fire & Safety team. Pictured are Rod DiBona, Pye-Barker EVP of Business Development; MS Fire Co-Owners Richard and Noah Sever; and Matt Hammon, President of Pye-Barker's Sprinkler Division.

Founded by Richard Sever, Sr., and now owned by his sons Richard and Noah, MS Fire Protection joins an organization, Pye-Barker, with a rich history of supporting family legacies. The MS Fire team complements Pye-Barker's established California locations with its deep expertise in fire sprinkler installation, design, inspection, testing and maintenance services.

"Our father founded MS Fire in 1992 with a commitment to quality for our customers and pride in the important work we do to keep customers safe," said Richard Sever, Jr., MS Fire Protection President and Co-Owner. "He taught us to always do the right thing, and Pye-Barker holds those same values. We're proud to continue the MS Fire legacy as part of Pye-Barker."

"With more than 30 years and 6,000 completed projects, MS Fire's experience in high-quality sprinkler service complements Pye-Barker's alarm and suppression offerings in central California and opens new avenues to protect our communities with full fire code compliance," said Bart Proctor, CEO at Pye-Barker. "The addition of the Sever family is a natural fit for Pye-Barker, where we are committed to a culture of respect, integrity and doing what's right by our people and customers."

The highly skilled team at MS Fire will continue to serve customers locally in California.

Pye-Barker was represented by Nelson Mullins Riley and Scarborough LLP, and MS Fire was represented by Barry Epstein, President at Vertex Capital, in this transaction.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 230 locations and 7,000 team members nationwide, Pye-Barker ranks No. 849 on the Inc 5000 and No. 8 on the SDM 100.

Pye-Barker continues to explore strategic acquisitions opportunities. Visit pyebarkerfs/acquisitions to learn why Pye-Barker is the industry's acquirer of choice.

