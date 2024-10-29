Dlive: Revolutionizing Live Streaming With Community Focus And Blockchain Integration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --











DLive, a popular live streaming platform, has experienced significant growth and transformation. The has established a reputation for its commitment to both community safety and freedom of speech, setting it apart from other streaming services.

One of the most notable improvements has been in the area of content moderation. DLive has implemented robust policies that effectively balance the need for a safe and inclusive platform with the principles of free expression. This has helped to address concerns raised in the past about the platform's potential to serve as a haven for extremist ideologies.

DLive's slogan, "Your Stream, Your Rules!" reflects the platform's dedication to empowering creators. While freedom of expression is a cornerstone of DLive, it is tempered by a responsibility to maintain high-quality standards and ensure a safe environment for all users. These efforts have attracted a diverse audience to DLive, making it a popular destination for streamers and viewers alike.

To foster a thriving community of creators, DLive has implemented a multi-tiered partnership program offering exclusive features and collaboration opportunities. By meeting specific criteria, such as having a certain number of followers, subscribers, and active streaming hours, streamers can qualify for these partnerships.

The APENFT Streamer Incentive Program is one such partnership program. Launched on May 10th, 2024, with token sponsored by the APENFT Foundation, this program rewards DLive's Affiliate and Partner streamers for creating high-quality content. Streamers earn points by maintaining a consistent streaming schedule, engaging with their audience, growing their fan base, and participating in various activities. These points determine their share of the total prize pool, which is distributed in reward tokens at the end of the season. Any attempts to manipulate the system result in disqualification, and reward tokens are only distributed to those who provide their HTX UID.

DLive has also demonstrated a strong commitment to fostering partnerships and collaborations within the gaming and entertainment industry. The BIGTIME weekend event, where DLive partnered with BIGTIME, an AAA MMORPG web3 game, to recruit over 50 streamers, showcased the platform's diverse range of content and introduced new users to both platforms. By offering exclusive rewards, DLive and BIGTIME incentivized viewers to tune in and engage with the content.

DLive's integration with blockchain technology has been a pivotal factor in its recent growth and success. The platform leverages the TRON and BitTorrent blockchain for its donation systems, providing a secure and transparent way for users to support their favorite streamers. This integration has also enabled DLive to offer unique features and benefits to both streamers and viewers, such as the ability to earn and spend cryptocurrencies within the platform ecosystem.

By harnessing the power of blockchain and prioritizing community safety, freedom of speech, and creator empowerment, DLive has positioned itself as a leading live streaming platform. Its commitment to fostering a thriving community and providing a diverse range of content has attracted a growing user base and solidified its reputation as a platform that values both creators and viewers.





