Henry George School Launces 'PROGRESS AND POVERTY: THE GREAT DEBATE' Series On YOUTUBE

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Henry George School of Social Science (HGSSS) launched its series“Progress and Poverty: The Great Debate” on September 24, 2024, with an episode titled,“Is Artificial Intelligence a Curse or a Blessing for Humanity?” Viewers can now stream the episode, which features HGSSS Trustees Tom Rossman and James Cusick in a spirited debate of two very different viewpoints, on YouTube at . The nearly 2-hour episode is available for free.

In the series“Progress and Poverty: The Great Debate,” experts will examine hot topics while also considering the viewpoint of Henry George, the 19th century social reformer and pioneering American political economist. Each episode will share George's insights and theories, affirming their relevance today and discussing how they could be used to create a more productive national economy that encourages inclusive prosperity.

About HGSSS:

Today's important social and economic issues, including financial collapse, economic inequality, global disruptions, skyrocketing unemployment and poverty, were the same in 1932 when The Henry George School of Social Science (HGSSS) was launched to combat them. Rooted in the ideas and writings of 19th century social reformer and pioneering American political economist Henry George, the school's mission is to educate and inform the public on his ideas of how to create a more productive national economy that encourages inclusive prosperity. Through courses and seminars, HGSSS students learn how Henry George's economic ideals are still relevant today. In addition, topical research studies and white papers by the school's academic experts are a resource for anyone looking to examine or discuss innovative practices.

Finally, the HGSSS Land Value Tax Calculator is an interactive tool designed to help researchers, policymakers and educators understand the relationship between location and land values in the United States. The free tool allows for the exploration of varying tax rates to determine land taxes.

To learn more about The Henry George School of Social Science please visit .

Media Contact: Vaughan Communications Group: Jeff Vaughan, 610-533-4264

