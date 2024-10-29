Investor Advisory Service Named For 15Th Straight Year To Hulbert Investment Newsletter Honor Roll

Stock Newsletter Once Again Cited by Hulbert Ratings for Its Long-Term Consistent Performance-The Only Newsletter Included on Honor Roll Every Year Since 2010

TROY, Mich., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 15th consecutive year, the Investor Advisory Service , a monthly stock newsletter published by Equity Research Service, has been named to the Hulbert Investment Newsletter Honor Roll for 2024-2025.

To be included on the Hulbert Investment Newsletter Honor Roll , newsletters must show above-average performance, on a risk-adjusted basis, in both up and down markets over the past two decades. This is a remarkable achievement for any stock newsletter, and just three publications are included on the 2024-2025 Honor Roll (down from four in 2023-2024). No other newsletter has made the list as many times as the Investor Advisory Service , demonstrating just how unique this accomplishment is.

According to Hulbert Ratings, the Investor Advisory Service buy picks generated an annual 12.2% total return during the 17-year period from November 1, 2007, through September 30, 2024. The newsletter's picks outperformed the Wilshire 5000 Total Stock Market Index by more than 20% a year on average over this period.

"Simply put, high-quality stocks purchased at reasonable prices can yield generous returns in a portfolio," explained Editor-in-Chief Douglas Gerlach. "Our subscribers appreciate our attention to uncovering the best opportunities for stock investors."

Gerlach added, "Our focus on long-term holdings makes us a great fit for investors building buy-and-hold portfolios of high-quality stocks. Fearful investors often make poor choices, but our approach helps individual investors navigate turbulent markets with confidence. "

Each issue of the award-winning Investor Advisory Service

newsletter features market commentary and in-depth analysis of two or three stocks. Each stock pick is based on an unbiased, long-term growth investing methodology. The IAS team reviews each company's fundamentals, develops five-year risk and return projections, and finally generates buy and sell prices.

"Unlike many Wall Street institutions, our analysis is free from conflicts of interest. Our disciplined approach consistently delivers results that outperform passive investment strategies. By assessing a company's growth and management, we've found hidden gems. They outperform their peers and the market. Our subscribers reap the rewards."

Available in both print ($399/year) and online ($299/year) editions, the Investor Advisory Service is published monthly, with additional alerts and updates provided on a regular basis for subscribers. For more information or to subscribe, visit .