The regtech industry in Brazil is expected to grow by 35.3% on annual basis to reach US$270.36 million in 2024.
The regtech industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 22.1% during 2024-2029. Brazil's regtech industry is forecast to increase from US$199.79 million in 2023 to reach US$732.95 million by 2029.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of regtech industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of regtech market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
The RegTech landscape in Brazil is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements and increasing regulatory pressures. As organizations seek to enhance their compliance capabilities, the demand for innovative RegTech solutions will continue to grow. While challenges such as regulatory complexity and funding limitations persist, opportunities for collaboration and growth abound. By embracing advanced technologies and fostering partnerships, the Brazilian RegTech sector is well-positioned to become a global leader in regulatory innovation, benefiting organizations, regulators, and consumers.
Trends in RegTech
Recent trends in Regulatory Technology (RegTech) in Brazil highlight a growing emphasis on digital solutions to enhance compliance and risk management.
Key trends include:
Increased Adoption of Automation: Brazilian companies increasingly implement automated RegTech solutions to streamline compliance processes. This shift helps organizations manage regulatory requirements more efficiently, particularly in sectors like finance and healthcare, where compliance is critical. Focus on Anti-Money Laundering (AML): Brazil is strengthening its regulatory framework, which has heightened the focus on AML compliance. RegTech solutions are being developed to enhance transaction monitoring and reporting, helping businesses detect and prevent financial crimes more effectively. Collaboration with Fintechs: Collaboration between RegTech firms and FinTech startups is on the rise, fostering innovation in compliance solutions. These partnerships aim to leverage technology for better regulatory adherence and create a more user-friendly platform for customers.
Recent Launches
Unico's Digital Identity Platform - In 2022, Unico, a Brazilian digital identity platform, raised $100 million in its Series D funding round, setting its valuation at $2.6 billion. This deal was the largest RegTech transaction in Latin America during the year. The investment, led by GS Growth, will enable Unico to expand its operations and enhance its digital identity solutions. Unico's platform leverages advanced technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide secure and efficient identity verification services. By automating the identity verification process, Unico helps organizations comply with Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations while improving the customer experience. This launch highlights the growing demand for innovative RegTech solutions in Brazil's financial sector and the country's potential to become a regional leader in the RegTech space.
Partnerships and Collaborations
CyberTech Companies and Financial Institutions - In 2022, CyberTech companies emerged as Brazil's most active RegTech subsector, accounting for one-third of all RegTech deals in the country. These companies have collaborated with financial institutions to enhance their cybersecurity measures and comply with evolving data protection regulations. One notable partnership involved a leading Brazilian bank, and a CyberTech startup focused on developing AI-powered fraud detection solutions. By integrating the startup's technology, the bank was able to improve its fraud monitoring capabilities and reduce the risk of financial crimes. Such collaborations strengthen the RegTech ecosystem and demonstrate the value of partnerships in driving innovation and compliance in the financial sector.
Report Scope
This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the RegTech industry in Brazil through 118 tables and 144 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments.
Regulatory Compliance Spending By Industry
Banking and Financial Services Insurance Healthcare Telecommunications Retail Transportation and Logistics Real Estate Government and Public Sector Other Industries
RegTech Spending
RegTech Companies Market Share
By Type of Products
Identity Verification Solutions Compliance Management Platforms Automated Reporting Tools Transaction Monitoring Systems Risk Assessment Tools Fraud Detection Systems Data Protection Technologies Training and E-Learning Platforms Regulatory Intelligence Tools Workflow Automation Solutions Other Products
By Industry
Banking and Financial Services Insurance Healthcare Telecommunications Retail Transportation and Logistics Real Estate Government and Public Sector Other Industries
By Technology
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Big Data Analytics Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Blockchain Technology Cloud Computing API Integrations and Biometric Authentication Data Encryption and Security Technologies Data Visualization Tools Other Technology
By Industry and Type of Products
Banking and Financial Services and Type of Products
Identity Verification Solutions Compliance Management Platforms Automated Reporting Tools Transaction Monitoring Systems Risk Assessment Tools Fraud Detection Systems Regulatory Intelligence Tools Workflow Automation Solutions Data Protection Technologies Other Products
Insurance and Type of Products
Identity Verification Solutions Compliance Management Platforms Automated Reporting Tools Transaction Monitoring Systems Risk Assessment Tools Fraud Detection Systems Data Protection Technologies Other Products
Healthcare and Type of Products
Compliance Management Platforms Data Protection Technologies Training and E-Learning Platforms Other Products
Telecommunications and Type of Products
Compliance Management Platforms Data Protection Technologies Other Products
Retail and Type of Products
Fraud Detection Systems Data Protection Technologies Other Products
Transportation and Logistics and Type of Products
Transportation and Logistics Compliance Management Platforms Risk Assessment Tools Other Products
Real Estate and Type of Products
Compliance Management Platforms Workflow Automation Solutions Other Products
Government and Public Sector and Type of Products
Compliance Management Platforms Regulatory Intelligence Tools Other Products
Technology and Type of Products
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology and Type of Products
Identity Verification Solutions Fraud Detection Systems Risk Assessment Tools Regulatory Intelligence Tools Other Products
Big Data Analytics Technology and Type of Products
Compliance Management Platforms Automated Reporting Tools Transaction Monitoring Systems Other Products
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Technology and Type of Products
Compliance Management Platforms Workflow Automation Solutions Other Products
Blockchain Technology and Type of Products
Identity Verification Solutions Automated Reporting Tools Other Products
Cloud Computing Technology and Type of Products
Compliance Management Platforms Automated Reporting Tools Other Products
API Integrations and Biometric Authentication and Type of Products
Identity Verification Solutions Automated Reporting Tools Other Products
Data Encryption and Security Technologies and Type of Products
Protection Technologies Fraud Detection Systems Other Products
Data Visualization Tools and Type of Products
Regulatory Intelligence Tools Regulatory Reporting Automated Reporting Tools Other Products
By Deployment
Service Model On-premise Model Hybrid Model
By Product Offering
By Company Size
Small Company Medium Company Large Company
