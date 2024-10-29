(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil RegTech Business and Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on RegTech Size, By Industry, By Technology, By Type of Product, By Deployment, By Product Offering, Market Share - Q3 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The regtech in Brazil is expected to grow by 35.3% on annual basis to reach US$270.36 million in 2024.

The regtech industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 22.1% during 2024-2029. Brazil's regtech industry is forecast to increase from US$199.79 million in 2023 to reach US$732.95 million by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of regtech industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of regtech market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The RegTech landscape in Brazil is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements and increasing regulatory pressures. As organizations seek to enhance their compliance capabilities, the demand for innovative RegTech solutions will continue to grow. While challenges such as regulatory complexity and funding limitations persist, opportunities for collaboration and growth abound. By embracing advanced technologies and fostering partnerships, the Brazilian RegTech sector is well-positioned to become a global leader in regulatory innovation, benefiting organizations, regulators, and consumers.

Trends in RegTech

Recent trends in Regulatory Technology (RegTech) in Brazil highlight a growing emphasis on digital solutions to enhance compliance and risk management.

Key trends include:

Increased Adoption of Automation: Brazilian companies increasingly implement automated RegTech solutions to streamline compliance processes. This shift helps organizations manage regulatory requirements more efficiently, particularly in sectors like finance and healthcare, where compliance is critical.

Focus on Anti-Money Laundering (AML): Brazil is strengthening its regulatory framework, which has heightened the focus on AML compliance. RegTech solutions are being developed to enhance transaction monitoring and reporting, helping businesses detect and prevent financial crimes more effectively. Collaboration with Fintechs: Collaboration between RegTech firms and FinTech startups is on the rise, fostering innovation in compliance solutions. These partnerships aim to leverage technology for better regulatory adherence and create a more user-friendly platform for customers. Recent Launches

Unico's Digital Identity Platform - In 2022, Unico, a Brazilian digital identity platform, raised $100 million in its Series D funding round, setting its valuation at $2.6 billion. This deal was the largest RegTech transaction in Latin America during the year. The investment, led by GS Growth, will enable Unico to expand its operations and enhance its digital identity solutions. Unico's platform leverages advanced technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide secure and efficient identity verification services. By automating the identity verification process, Unico helps organizations comply with Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations while improving the customer experience. This launch highlights the growing demand for innovative RegTech solutions in Brazil's financial sector and the country's potential to become a regional leader in the RegTech space. Partnerships and Collaborations

CyberTech Companies and Financial Institutions - In 2022, CyberTech companies emerged as Brazil's most active RegTech subsector, accounting for one-third of all RegTech deals in the country. These companies have collaborated with financial institutions to enhance their cybersecurity measures and comply with evolving data protection regulations. One notable partnership involved a leading Brazilian bank, and a CyberTech startup focused on developing AI-powered fraud detection solutions. By integrating the startup's technology, the bank was able to improve its fraud monitoring capabilities and reduce the risk of financial crimes. Such collaborations strengthen the RegTech ecosystem and demonstrate the value of partnerships in driving innovation and compliance in the financial sector.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $270.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $732.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.1% Regions Covered Brazil

Report Scope

This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the RegTech industry in Brazil through 118 tables and 144 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments.

Regulatory Compliance Spending By Industry



Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Real Estate

Government and Public Sector Other Industries

RegTech Spending

RegTech Companies Market Share

By Type of Products



Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Training and E-Learning Platforms

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Workflow Automation Solutions Other Products

By Industry



Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Real Estate

Government and Public Sector Other Industries

By Technology



Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Big Data Analytics

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Blockchain Technology

Cloud Computing

API Integrations and Biometric Authentication

Data Encryption and Security Technologies

Data Visualization Tools Other Technology

By Industry and Type of Products

Banking and Financial Services and Type of Products



Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Workflow Automation Solutions

Data Protection Technologies Other Products

Insurance and Type of Products



Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies Other Products

Healthcare and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Data Protection Technologies

Training and E-Learning Platforms Other Products

Telecommunications and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Data Protection Technologies Other Products

Retail and Type of Products



Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies Other Products

Transportation and Logistics and Type of Products



Transportation and Logistics Compliance Management Platforms

Risk Assessment Tools Other Products

Real Estate and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Workflow Automation Solutions Other Products

Government and Public Sector and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Regulatory Intelligence Tools Other Products

Technology and Type of Products

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology and Type of Products



Identity Verification Solutions

Fraud Detection Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Regulatory Intelligence Tools Other Products

Big Data Analytics Technology and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems Other Products

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Technology and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Workflow Automation Solutions Other Products

Blockchain Technology and Type of Products



Identity Verification Solutions

Automated Reporting Tools Other Products

Cloud Computing Technology and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools Other Products

API Integrations and Biometric Authentication and Type of Products



Identity Verification Solutions

Automated Reporting Tools Other Products

Data Encryption and Security Technologies and Type of Products



Protection Technologies

Fraud Detection Systems Other Products

Data Visualization Tools and Type of Products



Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Regulatory Reporting

Automated Reporting Tools Other Products

By Deployment



Service Model

On-premise Model Hybrid Model

By Product Offering



Service Solution

By Company Size



Small Company

Medium Company Large Company



