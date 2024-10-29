Great Season Finale For Buggyra Academy France With Téo Calvet Becoming French Truck Champion For The Third Time

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The French truck racing championship ended with great success for Buggyra Academy France at the Albi circuit.

MONACO, FRANCE, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Téo Calvet confirmed his role as the favourite and became French champion for the third time in his career. He sealed his title defence with a win and two second places last weekend. Raphaël Sousa also added to Buggyra Academy France's success by , claiming his first win of the year in Race Two."We've done it! It has been an amazing and successful season, and we have another trophy. This title is the result of the incredible work of the whole team. Thanks to all our partners and everybody who worked so hard for our success this year. It's been a tough year. Obviously, Téo did a great job, and the team behind him was strong and never gave up. We are champions again, and we are determined to stay on top," said Buggyra Academy France CEO, Fabien Calvet, about his team's success."Now I can finally say: ‚I am the French champion for 2024 with the Buggyra team!' I'd like to thank the team for their great work throughout the season which hasn't been easy. We had a tough start to the year which we managed to crown with the title nevertheless, so I am very happy," said the newly crowned defending champion.SaturdayOn Saturday, Téo showed his championship form with a win, followed by a second place. "Because of the weather, we started the first race behind the safety car. The wet track was tricky, but I enjoyed the race. And the most important thing were the championship points," explained the 23-year-old Frenchman, whose winning drive was interrupted by a red flag due to heavy rain.The second race on Saturday, with a reversed starting grid, also went well for Téo Calvet. He was able to pass several competitors, reaching the podium in second place this time, with only teammate Raphaël Sousa ahead of him. "It was another good race. Raphaël drove really well, so we scored a brilliant 1-2," Téo added.SundayTéo Calvet started Sunday's key race of the season from second position, just behind his biggest competitor, Thomas Robineau. Téo held the position to the finish, thus securing his third title. "I finished second at a really good pace, staying behind Thomas the whole race. It was really great," said the champion, visibly moved.Téo completed the final race of the season in seventh place. Even a five-second penalty, which cost him second place, didn't diminish Téo's joy as his results were sufficient to clinch the Albi Grand Prix victory. In addition to the giant trophy for the championhip winner, he also received the award for the best driver of the final weekend of the season."I am very happy that I won the French championship and the overall Albi Grand Prix. Now we will celebrate our title but I can't wait for the next season to start,“ added the freshly crowned three-time French champion.

