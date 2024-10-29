Patrick Lange's Business Modification Group Facilitates Sale Of HVAC Business In Florida Panhandle

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Patrick Lange of Business Modification Group is thrilled to announce the successful sale of a Florida Panhandle-based HVAC company. This sale marks another achievement for Lange, who secured a qualified buyer to help the business owners transition smoothly into retirement.



“I'm super excited to help these wonderful folks move into their golden years,” Lange commented.“There's nothing better than when buyers and sellers are on the same page, and I am extremely confident this buyer will continue to do a great job serving the community.”



With years of experience in business brokerage, particularly within the HVAC industry, Lange's expertise enabled the sellers to achieve their retirement goals. This transaction demonstrates Lange's ongoing commitment to creating win-win solutions for both buyers and sellers, helping preserve the community-focused legacy that the sellers built over the years.



