Patentplus Inventor Develops Automated Chemical Cleaning Apparatus For HVAC Applications (NJR-285)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an automated chemical cleaning apparatus for commercial and residential HVAC applications," said an inventor, from Spring, Texas, "so I invented the Sure Flow. My design would automate the maintenance task of keeping the HVAC condensate collection system clean to maximize machine efficiency and prevent buildup of sludge and pathogens."

The invention provides an add-on chemical cleaning apparatus for commercial and residential HVAC equipment applications. In doing so, it offers an automated means of regularly cleaning the condensate collection system in HVAC equipment. As a result, it prevents buildup of contaminants and pathogens in the condensate collection system. It also allows the HVAC equipment to operate more efficiently. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, businesses, HVAC technicians, etc.

The Sure Flow is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .

