RLH Equity Partners Named To Inc.'S 2024 List Of Founder-Friendly Investors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RLH Equity Partners, a private equity firm with over four decades of investing in high-growth, founder-owned, technology-enabled professional services firms, announced today it has been recognized on Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors list for the fourth consecutive year. The annual roundup highlights private equity and venture capital firms with the best track records of success in backing entrepreneurs.



RLH Equity Partners has been recognized on Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors list for the fourth consecutive year.

Four-time honoree, RLH Equity Partners, has been recognized for its approach to partnering with founder-led companies.

To compile the list, Inc. went directly to entrepreneurs to ask about their experiences in partnering with investors and collect data on how their companies have grown and developed during the investment period.

"Our relationship with founders begins with the tremendous respect we have for what they've already accomplished," said Mark Gartner , a Managing Director at RLH. "Our approach is intended to build upon what founders have already achieved and leverage our experience and resources to further develop growth infrastructure,

crystalize strategy and go-to-market capabilities and accelerate the path to the next transaction."

RLH has a dedicated team of seasoned investors and operators who work shoulder-to-shoulder with entrepreneurs to provide the collaboration and support they need to help drive high quality growth. Additionally,

RLH offers dedicated, in-house resources to help companies identify and execute on M&A opportunities. The firm's distinct approach has fostered long-term relationships with dozens of founders, many of whom have gone on to become Strategic Advisors to

RLH.



About RLH Equity Partners

RLH Equity Partners

invests behind passionate entrepreneurs of highly specialized, knowledge-led B2B technology services firms. RLH's portfolio companies concentrate on offering specialized consulting, engineering and systems implementation services with $25 to $150 million of annual revenue at the time of investment. The RLH investment team seeks to deliver strategic and operational guidance to its portfolio companies in navigating the opportunities and challenges of scale and rapid growth. RLH's insights and processes to support entrepreneurs in building market leading enterprises have been honed over RLH's more than 40-year history of successful investing. RLH currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media.

