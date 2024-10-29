CENTENE NAMED ONE OF FORTUNE's® 100 BEST LARGE WORKPLACES FOR WOMENTM 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC ), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, announced today that it has been named to the 2024 Fortune 100 Best Large Workplaces for Women TM list for the second consecutive year. Ranking 66 out of 100 large companies, the list recognizes Centene for supporting employee well-being, fairness in compensation, and providing women in the workplace with ample opportunities for growth.

"Over three-quarters of our workforce is made up of women, and even more importantly, women make up a majority of our people managers across the organization, reflecting our ongoing commitment to creating an environment where they can excel and lead," said Centene Chief Executive Officer Sarah M. London. "When our people feel supported and the diversity of our team reflects the communities we serve, we're able to deliver better care and better outcomes."

The list ranks firms according to quantitative and qualitative surveys from more than 600,000 women employed by eligible companies and was developed in collaboration with Great Place to Work®.

Centene continues to support women in its workforce through the expansion of its employee inclusion group for women, I.N.S.P.I.R.E, which provides targeted development sessions, mentoring and community engagement to develop women as leaders and prepare them for

opportunities at all levels of the company.

In 2024, I.N.S.P.I.R.E expanded to include dedicated parent groups catering to various life stages. Recognizing the unique needs of working moms, these subgroups were introduced to support parents of children at different developmental stages and varying family circumstances.

For a full list of Centene's corporate awards and recognitions, visit .

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation , a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to

helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to more than 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace and the TRICARE program.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, .

SOURCE Centene Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED