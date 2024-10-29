Schechter, Shaffer & Harris LLP Stands Ready To Assist Families After Houston Helicopter Crash Involving Radio Tower

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Schechter, Shaffer & Harris LLP is deeply saddened by the recent helicopter crash in Houston, Texas, that occurred last Sunday, resulting in the tragic loss of four lives, including a child. This devastating incident has raised critical questions about safety and the responsibilities of helicopter operators.As investigations unfold, concerns about whether the nearby communication tower was adequately lit and whether the helicopter operator adhered to safety protocols are at the forefront. These issues underscore the importance of stringent safety measures in aviation to prevent such heartbreaking events.While Schechter, Shaffer & Harris LLP is not representing victims of the Houston crash, the firm is actively handling a similar helicopter accident case in New Orleans. With extensive experience in personal injury law, our team is prepared to assist families affected by this tragedy, understanding the emotional and legal complexities involved.Matthew D. Shaffer , Partner at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris LLP, stated:"Helicopter operators have a duty to ensure the safety of their flights. It is crucial to investigate every aspect of this incident, including whether proper safety measures, such as lighting for communication towers, were in place."Prioritizing Safety and AccountabilityHelicopter crashes, though less frequent than other types of accidents, can lead to severe consequences. Schechter, Shaffer & Harris LLP believes that accountability is vital. Our current New Orleans case is focused on uncovering potential safety violations and ensuring justice for those impacted. We encourage families affected by the Houston crash to reach out for support as they consider their legal options.About Schechter, Shaffer & Harris LLPSchechter, Shaffer & Harris LLP. is a nationally recognized law firm with extensive experience in maritime law, offshore injuries, and personal injury cases. The firm is dedicated to securing justice for individuals and families affected by catastrophic accidents, both on land and at sea. With a commitment to holding negligent parties accountable, Schechter, Shaffer & Harris LLP has built a strong reputation for delivering results in complex cases.

