Fajita Pete's Sizzles With AI-Driven Catering Success

Fajita Pete's custom-built AI software drives leads and boosts sales

- Hugh Guill, Fajita Pete's Chief Brand OfficerHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fajita Pete's, the expanding Tex-Mex catering and delivery brand known for its fresh fajitas and Tex-Mex dishes, has set a new standard for the franchise by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize its catering marketing services. Fajita Pete's has been testing a proprietary AI-powered workflow since May across its 31 units in four states, and the preliminary results have been incredibly impressive.Motivated by the recent McKinsey & Company report stating that businesses choosing to integrate AI into marketing workflows see up to a 15% increase in sales and a 30% boost in customer retention rates, Fajita Pete's partnered with Clutch Creator and formed a Catering Innovation Council to develop and implement custom-built AI software aimed at enhancing user experience, driving lead generation, and boosting sales.“AI and automation are no longer items that can be left on a growing brand's wish list. They are necessary components of any marketing strategy intended to grow basket sizes and guest frequency,” said Hugh Guill, Fajita Pete's Chief Brand Officer.“Our patent-pending AI and automation process isn't just sleek-looking; it is proving to drop more dollars to the bottom lines of our operators, and that is our ultimate goal as a brand.”Some of the data generated across all Fajita Pete's locations from the inception of the pilot period in May 2024 through September 2024:.13.85% increase in same-store catering ticket counts.20.79% increase in the ratio of catering forms started to catering forms completed.13.03% increase in retail catering basket size.70.93% positive variance in net sales compared to third-party catering orders.8.81% increase in orders placed through Fajita Pete's own platformTraditionally, third-party catering platforms charge commissions ranging from 15% to 18%, plus additional marketing costs that can climb to 20% or more. Fajita Pete's saw an opportunity to innovate and support their operators to reduce dependence on third-party platforms while maximizing profitability via first-party ordering.By utilizing AI and automation, Fajita Pete's has:.Improved User Experience: The AI software simplifies the ordering process, making it easier for customers to complete orders by reducing dozens of decisions down to a single prompt, boosting engagement and completion..Automated Upselling: The system leverages AI to suggest additional items and combos, enhancing the average basket size..Streamlined Lead Generation: Automation helps target potential catering clients more effectively, turning leads into loyal first-party customers.“With a focus on supporting our operators and their four-wall economics, Fajita Pete's believes in the Innovation Council model and continues to experiment and make adjustments in efforts to take our brand from good to great,” said Guill. Operators interested in learning more about Fajita Pete's can connect with the company at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">franchisefajitapetes/ or by calling 281-664-2690.About Fajita Pete'sFajita Pete's is a rapidly growing franchise specializing in delivering hot, fresh fajitas straight to customers' doors. The brand has earned many accolades including a spot on QSR Magazine's 40/40 List: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, Fast Casual's Movers and Shakers List, and QSR's Best Franchise Deals. Fajita Pete's has also secured the top spot twice at Houston's Fajita Festival. Fajita Pete's currently has 31 locations with 61 additional locations awarded across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. With a focus on catering and an expanding national footprint, Fajita Pete's currently has 31 locations with 61 additional locations awarded across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. With a focus on catering and an expanding national footprint, Fajita Pete's remains dedicated to providing high-quality, flavorful meals that bring people together. For more information, visit fajitapetes or franchisefajitapetes and follow Fajita Pete's on social media for the latest news and announcements.

