Magnetic Products Inc. (MPI) Launches The Patented Wave Magnettm

Sensor-Enabled Intell-I-Mag® Smart Monitoring Magnetic Separator for Pneumatic Conveying

Innovative Design, Self-Cleaning, Sensor-Enabled Intell-I-Mag® Smart Monitoring Magnetic Separator for Pneumatic Conveying

- Kyle Rhodes, MPI Executive Vice PresidentHIGHLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MPIMAGNET-Magnetic Products Inc. (MPI) will introduce the Patented Wave MagnetTM, designed to effectively eliminate ferrous contaminants from product streams in pneumatic conveying systems, at this year's Pack Expo, which will take place from November 3 to 6 at McCormick Place Convention Center, booth N-5543.The patented Wave MagnetTM is engineered using the same advanced flow control principles found in Formula 1 race car designs for downforce generation and enhanced cornering speeds, as well as those used in the United States Air Force F-117 Nighthawk for optimal airflow and pressure management, aiding in complex maneuvers and operational efficiency. The Wave MagnetTM provides a high holding force while reducing flow restrictions compared to traditional pneumatic line magnets, resulting in better flow dynamics and reduced back pressure.The Wave MagnetTM is characterized by a patented wave structure that slows airflow for maximum metal capture and minimal product damage. As the product enters the magnet housing, a diverter channels the flow toward the magnet poles to enhance capture. The diverter creates areas of low flow combined with high gauss, ensuring optimal tramp metal capture. The separator features a self-cleaning design and is equipped with Intell-I-Mag ® technology, eliminating unnecessary shutdowns and blind inspections." The Wave MagnetTM is engineered for effortless maintenance. The self-cleaning system guarantees a safer and more automated cleaning process at the touch of a button, minimizing direct contact during maintenance. The system is equipped with Intell-I-Mag® technology and prevents unnecessary shutdowns and repetitive capacity checks. Operators no longer have to halt an entire production line to inspect a magnet that may not need cleaning. We're very proud of how many industry-firsts are packed into this separator," stated Kyle Rhodes, MPI Executive Vice President.See a live demonstration of the Intell-I-Mag® Wave MagnetTM during Pack Expo in Chicago in booth N-5543. Learn more about the Blade Magnet at mpimagnet.About Magnetic Products Inc (MPI)Based in Metro Detroit, Michigan, Magnetic Products Inc. (MPI) designs, manufactures, and services magnets, material handling, and electronic inspection systems. MPI products are designed to be complete metal and foreign contamination control and material handling solutions. MPI leads the industry by continuously engineering inventive magnetic equipment and advancing customer education. Our processing solutions are built to last - pairing engineers with expert manufacturers to design and build the best products. MPI has numerous patents, trademarks, and property designs that have revolutionized the separation and material handling industries. Need to speak with an MPI Expert? Contact Us by email at ... or by phone at 248.887.5600×1.Media ContactMeredith Newman, Marketing | ...Sales ContactKris Tennyson, Director of Sales| ... |248-886-4886

