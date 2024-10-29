Magnetic Products Inc. (MPI) Launches The Patent-Pending Blade Magnettm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Intell-I-Mag® Liquid Trap Separator: Patent-Pending Blade MagnetTM

Intell-I-Mag® Liquid Trap Separator: The most powerful liquid trap the has ever seen

- Kyle Rhodes, MPI Executive Vice PresidentHIGHLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MPIMAGNET-Magnetic Products Inc. (MPI) will introduce the Blade MagnetTM (patent pending), a powerful liquid trap with several innovative features, at this year's Pack Expo, which will take place from November 3 to 6 at McCormick Place Convention Center, booth N-5543.The Blade MagnetTM is equipped with an ergonomic power-grip handle, enabling operators to utilize their larger forearm muscles instead of their wrists for improved control and reduced strain during cleaning and inspection. It also includes a metal-detectable stripper for enhanced product safety and simplified cleaning. It utilizes a single 2-inch tube, enhancing durability and facilitating easier cleaning while achieving an impressive strength of 11,500 gauss, which is significantly above average for similar models. The Intell-I-Mag ® platform is a standard feature on the Blade MagnetTM, allowing for real-time monitoring of how much metal is on the magnet. This liquid trap magnet is designed to handle a variety of liquids typically found in food, chemical, and pharmaceutical processing, as well as for boiler protection (in closed systems) and in paper mills.It efficiently eliminates ferrous contaminants while ensuring unrestricted flow. Constructed with high-quality rare-earth neodymium magnets and 100% stainless steel housing, it meets USDA safety standards for durability and quality. The design also minimizes maintenance requirements due to the absence of moving parts and includes protective features that extend the lifespan of the magnet."We designed the Blade MagnetTM with both the operator and end-user in mind. The Blade MagnetTM stands out in the industry as the only liquid trap featuring an ergonomic power-grip handle resembling a sword hilt, making it significantly easier to clean and inspect. Our quick-cleaning system ensures a safer, quicker cleaning process, reducing direct contact during maintenance. With integrated Intell-I-Mag® technology, operators can monitor magnet capacity without stopping the entire production line. Not only is the Blade MagnetTM easier to maintain, but it also more effectively removes ferrous contaminants while allowing unrestricted flow, protecting product integrity and quality for consumers," stated Kyle Rhodes, MPI Executive Vice President.See a live demonstration of the Intell-I-Mag® 2-in. Blade MagnetTM Liquid Trap Separator during Pack Expo in Chicago in booth N-5543. Learn more about the Blade MagnetTM at mpimagnet.About Magnetic Products Inc (MPI)Based in Metro Detroit, Michigan, Magnetic Products Inc. (MPI) designs, manufactures, and services magnets, material handling, and electronic inspection systems. MPI products are designed to be complete metal and foreign contamination control and material handling solutions. MPI leads the industry by continuously engineering inventive magnetic equipment and advancing customer education. Our processing solutions are built to last - pairing engineers with expert manufacturers to design and build the best products. MPI has numerous patents, trademarks, and property designs that have revolutionized the separation and material handling industries. Need to speak with an MPI Expert? Contact Us by email at ... or by phone at 248.887.5600×1.Media ContactMeredith Newman, Marketing | ...Sales ContactKris Tennyson, Director of Sales| ... |248-886-4886

Intelligent Metal Control – Solving A 150 Year Old Problem With Technology

