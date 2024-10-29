Schafer Government Solutions, LLC, Awarded $153 Million Contract To Support DARPA Director's Office Via TASS-II IDIQ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- SPA CEO Rich SawchakALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Schafer Solutions, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Systems Planning & Analysis, a leading global provider of advisory services supporting critical national security objectives, has been awarded the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Director's Office (DIRO) Support Services Contract via a task order under the Technical and Analytical Support Services II (TASS-II) multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract. TASS-II is used to obtain DARPA's broad range of Scientific, Engineering, and Technical Assistance (SETA) support services.Through this 5-year (plus 6-month FAR extension) $153 million contract, SPA will provide a range of advisory and assistance services in support of DIRO's senior leadership team as well as DARPA's Public Affairs, Legislative Affairs, Military Operations Liaison, General Counsel, International Cooperation, and Commercial Strategy Offices.SPA will execute the task order under the leadership of SPA Senior Vice President and Joint, OSD, and Interagency Division Director Amy Mijas, who said,“the DIRO Support Services task enables SPA and our partners to bring our well-regarded SETA expertise to assist DARPA's leadership team, enhancing their ability to further the Agency's critical mission. We are excited to contribute our 50-plus years of technical and analytical experience to this important effort.”SPA CEO Rich Sawchak commented,“The range of required advisory services aligns well with SPA's strengths, and I am thrilled that our talented team members will provide support and solutions to help DIRO and the Agency's Technical Offices achieve new levels of excellence. This contract represents the pinnacle of SETA support across government research and development organizations, and we are proud that DARPA has entrusted us with this especially important program.”About SPASPA is a premier global provider of innovative solutions in support of complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA's portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers a comprehensive range of solutions supporting the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 2,000 professionals, SPA's employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include GovCon Contractor of the Year in 2022, Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past six consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: .

