Business Process Automation Leader Pipefy Names Henrique Setton As COO

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy , the global leader in AI-driven business process (BPA) solutions, today announced that Henrique Setton was named Chief Operating Officer (COO). With more than 20 years of B2B SaaS leadership experience and cofounder of SiliconHouse, Setton will manage Pipefy's global strategy and operations. Pipefy's business process automation solution is used by hundreds of leading enterprises worldwide, including Visa, IBM, Coca-Cola, Volvo, Santander and Kraft Heinz.

Setton previously held senior leadership roles at DayForce and SAP, most recently as Vice President of Revenue Strategy, Operations & Global Demand Management for Dayforce. At SAP, he served in a range of positions including as Global Sales Operations Director and Database and Data Management Business Operations Global Director. He started his career with Banco Itau-Unibanco, the global leader in Financial Services, serving as a product and credit risk control leader.

To support entrepreneurs, Setton co-founded SiliconHouse in 2012, an accelerator for entrepreneurs and business leaders who aim at building solid business cases, strong partnerships, and roots with Silicon Valley. In addition, he co-founded culinary startup LocalStove in 2015 with a successful exit in 2018.

“We are seeking to raise the bar on our operational excellence and Henrique is the ideal executive to drive continuous improvement for our customers, partners, and employees,” said Alessio Alionco, CEO and Founder of Pipefy.“Henrique has a strong track record of impacting business growth and maximizing profits through financial and technical analysis, as well as forecasting processes. His outstanding strategic problem-solving aptitude along with his ability to achieve measurable business transformation make him an incredibly valuable addition to the Pipefy management team.”

"Pipefy's solution for business process automation is quickly emerging as the global platform of choice for companies of all sizes. This, along with a proven management team, makes it the right company for me to join at this time,” said Henrique Setton.“Our solution enables organizations to seamlessly build, optimize, and manage any process with intuitive AI and no-code.”

Setton holds an MBA from The Wharton School, with a major in Strategic Management and Entrepreneurial Management. At Stanford University, he was a visiting student in Business, Engineering and Computer Science. He also holds an MBA in Business Administration from Insper (São Paulo, Brazil) and a degree in Production Engineering from the University of São Paulo.

About Pipefy

Pipefy delivers a leading no-code business process automation platform that increases team productivity and efficiency, centralizes data, and standardizes processes for teams in IT, Finance & Insurance, HR, Customer Operations and more. Through its no-code process automation and AI framework, Pipefy helps businesses achieve operational efficiency and optimal productivity for every team in every department. Among its many recognitions, Pipefy was named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies and the San Francisco Business Times 2024 list of 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in the Bay area. For more information, visit .

