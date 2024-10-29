(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







NEW YORK and MEXICO CITY, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Gate (“IG”), the vertically integrated industrial and development formed by TC Latin America Partners (“TC”), has closed on a joint venture agreement with a global institutional investor to expand the development of Class A industrial properties in Mexico. This partnership aims to capitalize on heightened demand stemming from nearshoring activity in the country.

Over the past three years, IG has built a portfolio of 3.8 million square feet of stabilized gross leasable area (GLA) and is developing over one million square feet, projected to be finalized over the next 12 months.

With a target of US$450 million in capital , the new venture will focus on acquiring, developing, and managing industrial assets in key markets, including Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Tijuana. The projects are expected to cater to multinational tenants with long-term, USD-denominated leases, addressing the specific demands of these clients.

“The industrial sector in Mexico is at an inflection point. This joint venture will allow us to lead the development of real estate solutions for multinational companies looking to strengthen their supply chains,” said Gregorio Schneider, Chief Investment Officer of TC Latin America Partners and Industrial Gate.“Nearshoring is transforming global manufacturing and logistics, and we're prepared to provide our clients with top-tier properties that meet their needs in this evolving landscape. Our skilled team has extensive experience in Mexico's industrial real estate and is prepared to take on the challenges of this joint venture.”

With Mexico emerging as a strategic hub for global manufacturing and logistics, IG is focused on leading the development of industrial properties in Mexico through a fully integrated platform, from land acquisition to asset management. The goal is to deliver strong results and maximize value throughout the project lifecycle.

Antonio Báez, Managing Director of Industrial Gate, said,“Our first project under this joint venture will be a built-to-suit property in the State of Mexico, spanning more than 360,000 square feet, with an investment of approximately US$40 million . This marks the beginning of a plan to develop approximately 21 million square feet of Class A industrial assets over the next three to five years, with a total estimated investment of US$1.5 billion.”

The joint venture will aim to develop sustainable properties with LEED or EDGE certifications, meeting the growing global demand for efficiency and sustainability.

Raúl Arroyo, Managing Director of Industrial Gate, added,“Our goal is to meet the needs of multinational companies expanding or entering Mexico for the first time, with strategic, world-class projects that address current market demands and promote operational efficiency and long-term sustainability.”

About TC Latin America Partners –

TC Latin America Partners is an institutional real estate investment manager focused on acquiring and developing industrial, digital, healthcare, commercial, and residential real estate assets in Latin America. Founded in 2012, the company is registered as an investment adviser with the SEC in the United States and has offices in New York, Mexico City, Santo Domingo, Puerto Rico, Bogotá, and Lima.

About Industrial Gate –

Industrial Gate is a developer and operator of Class A industrial real estate in Mexico. With a stabilized portfolio of 3.8 million square feet of gross leasable area and over one million square feet under development, IG is committed to creating modern, sustainable industrial spaces that meet clients' growing needs in the manufacturing and logistics sectors.

Industrial Gate is the result of a vertical integration between TC Latin America Partners (“TC”) and Real Estate Investments (“REI”). Combining REI's extensive experience in industrial development with TC's institutional asset management expertise, the team delivers excellence at every stage, from acquisition to management and disposition, adhering to international standards.

Disclaimer

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS ISSUED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY, UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED OR REQUIRED BY LAW. ALSO, THIS PRESS RELEASE IS BASED ON INFORMATION CURRENTLY AVAILABLE AND SUCH IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. THESE STATEMENTS INVOLVE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT MAY CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER FROM THOSE ANTICIPATED. THE ISSUER ASSUMES NO RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, OR TIMELINESS OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED, AND NO CLAIMS FOR DAMAGES ARISING FROM ACTIONS BASED ON THIS PRESS RELEASE WILL BE ACCEPTED, TO THE EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Press Contact Gabriela Jiménez ... Miranda Partners Juliana Soto ... Industrial Gate