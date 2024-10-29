Outside Analytics Awarded $215M Deneir Analytics & Visualization Ecosystem IDIQ Contract & Task Order 1

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today SMX announced that Outside Analytics has been awarded the Deneir Analytics & Visualization Ecosystem (DAVE) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase 3 Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract and initial task order. The contract includes performance over five years with three option years and a ceiling value of $215 million. The DAVE IDIQ, awarded by GSA, accepts any Department of Defense (DoD) or Intelligence Community funding, providing a significant vehicle for rapid fulfillment of all-domain data processing, analytics, and visualization needs.

The DAVE IDIQ is designed to provide a wide range of software capabilities that enhance time dominant, data-driven decision-making. These capabilities include open frameworks for real-time, all-domain data integration, advanced sensor processing and analytics, and intuitive data visualizations to transform high throughput complex data sets into actionable insights.

The initial Task Order awarded allows Outside Analytics to continue development and integration of real-time sensor data processing, analytics, and visualization platforms in support of USSF, Space Systems Command (SSC). The Task Order focuses on rapid capability delivery into the Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) Tools Applications Processing (TAP) Lab in Boulder, CO, which has become an integral environment for developing and transitioning R&D technologies for the operational community since its inception in 2016.

"We're excited to continue our collaboration with USSF under this award and for the ability to address Joint All-Domain needs across the DoD via the broader DAVE IDIQ," said Ben Tarr, Co-Founder of Outside Analytics. "This award underscores our commitment to innovation and advancement of the mission in remote sensing data processing, analytics, and visualization.”

“The DAVE IDIQ award reinforces our commitment to growth in the National Security Space ecosystem and the investment thesis behind our partnership with OA,” said Peter LaMontagne, CEO at SMX.“We couldn't be more excited to have Ben and the Outside Analytics team as a part of our SMX family, delivering innovative, mission-relevant solutions to important space clients. This is a signature win for SMX.”

The DAVE contract will enable Outside Analytics to work closely with various federal entities, providing the tools and insights needed to address mission-critical challenges. Outside Analytics software platforms and capabilities drive operational efficiency and informed decision-making across the federal landscape.

About Outside Analytics + SMX

Outside Analytics was acquired by SMX, a leader in next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions, in 2023. OA specializes in geospatial analytics and visualization, time dominant detection and tracking, and remote sensing systems. Together, SMX and Outside Analytics deliver scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000 and other public and private sector clients.

