Tequila Ocho Reposado Named Best In Show At 2024 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards

The 8th Annual Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards Announces its Best in Show Winner Along With Other Best in Class Awards

- Eddie RivkinLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 2024 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards has crowned Tequila Ocho Reposado as its Best in Show. The judging panel honored it with multiple awards, including Best Reposado, Best Tequila, Best Agave Spirit, Best White Spirit, and a Platinum Medal, scoring an impressive 99 points. This year's awards took place from September 23rd to 25th at the iconic Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Downtown Las Vegas, drawing hundreds of entrants from across the globe.“After eight years, it's remarkable to see the quantity and quality of entries continue to grow,” said Steve Beal, Chairman of the Judges Panel.“In 2024, the Judges were presented with the finest selection of spirits from more locations worldwide than ever before. This year's Best in Show winners truly exemplify the best in craft and character."In addition to Tequila Ocho Reposado's standout performance, other key Best in Class winners included:- Stranahan's Mountain Angel – Awarded Best American Single Malt, Platinum Medal, 98 Points- Whiskey JYPSI Legacy Batch 002 – Best Blended World Whiskey, Platinum Medal, 98 Points- The GlenAllachie 15 Years Old Speyside Single Malt – Honored as Best Scotch, Best Brown Spirit, Platinum Medal, 98 Points-Garrison Brothers Single Barrel Cask Strength - Best Bourbon and Platinum 98 Points.-Tres Generaciones 50th Anniversary - Best Anejo Tequila, Platinum Medal 97 Points.Eddie Rivkin, Founder and CEO of the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards highlighted the diversity and scale of this year's competition:“This was the largest and most diverse competition we've ever hosted, featuring entries from all corners of the globe, including Slovakia, Austria, Peru, China, Great Britain, and many more. The level of craftsmanship we experienced across all categories speaks volumes to the global rise in premium spirits."For a complete list of the 2024 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards winners, visitThe 9th Annual Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards will return to Las Vegas in September of 2025, promising to showcase yet another exceptional range of global spirits.###Contact:Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards...

