Prohance Welcomes Sumit Sapra As Senior Business Advisor, Enhancing EMEA Expansion Efforts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sumit Sapra, Senior Business Advisor, ProHance

"ProHance welcomes Sumit Sapra as Senior Business Advisor for EMEA to drive growth and strengthen partnerships.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ProHance , a global leader in productivity, operational enablement and workplace analytics, welcomes Sumit Sapra as Senior Business Advisor for the EMEA region. With decades of experience across the Global Insurance, Services, and sectors, Sumit Sapra joins ProHance to drive new growth opportunities, reinforce strategic partnerships, and extend ProHance's market footprint across EMEA.Sumit's extensive expertise, particularly in IT Services, BPO Operations, Market Expansion, and Strategic Partnerships, will be invaluable in guiding ProHance's expansion strategy. His seasoned leadership and mentorship skills will support ProHance's mission to deliver industry-leading productivity solutions to clients across the globe.“We are excited to welcome Sumit Sapra to the ProHance team,” said Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance.“Sumit's extensive experience and proven business acumen in Financial Services, Insurance, and Travel will be pivotal as we continue to expand our offerings and strategic initiatives in the EMEA region and beyond.”ProHance has built a strong reputation as a trusted productivity partner for businesses, using advanced data and analytics to empower organizations to optimize operations, allocate resources effectively, and boost employee engagement.Talking about working with ProHance, Sumit stated,“ProHance has established itself as a leader in innovation and excellence in the workplace analytics and operations enablement sector; with an impressive client roster. I am looking forward to working with this dynamic team and contributing to the success of ProHance.”This appointment reflects ProHance's commitment to continuously enhancing its leadership team to support its ambitious global expansion goals. Sumit's unique insights and strategic vision align with ProHance's mission to empower organizations with tools and data that drive sustainable growth and operational efficiency.About ProHanceProHance offers a comprehensive suite of productivity and workforce analytics tools designed to elevate business performance, improve compliance, and maximize operational efficiency. With a presence in 25 countries and trusted by over 370,000 users worldwide, ProHance helps businesses drive data-driven success and achieve their strategic goals. For more information, visit .

Shikha Mishra

ProHance

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.