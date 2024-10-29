H+H International A/S: Major Shareholder Announcement
Date
10/29/2024 10:46:32 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Company announcement No. 567, 2024
In accordance with Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that BI Asset Management Fondsmæglerselskab A/S, on 28 October 2024 informed H+H International A/S that it as of 25 October 2024 had increased its holding of shares in H+H International A/S to a total of 845,129 shares equal to 5.1% of the total share capital and voting rights in H+H International A/S, thereby exceeding the major shareholder threshold of 5% as outlined in Section 38 of the Capital Markets Act.
For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
[email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4058156
The following files are available for download:
|
|
567 - Major shareholder announcement
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN29102024003732001241ID1108829649
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.