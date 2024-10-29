H+H International A/S: Major Shareholder Announcement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Company announcement No. 567, 2024

In accordance with Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that BI Asset Management Fondsmæglerselskab A/S, on 28 October 2024 informed H+H International A/S that it as of 25 October 2024 had increased its holding of shares in H+H International A/S to a total of 845,129 shares equal to 5.1% of the total share capital and rights in H+H International A/S, thereby exceeding the major shareholder threshold of 5% as outlined in Section 38 of the Capital Markets Act.

For further information please contact:

Niclas Bo Kristensen

Head of Investor Relations & Treasury

+45 24 48 03 67

[email protected]



