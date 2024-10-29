Un-Finished: A Captivating New Book Release By North Carolina Author, Janet Arlotta

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Durham, NC, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

We are thrilled to announce the release of Un-Finished, a compelling new novel, based on the award-winning screenplay by Janet Arlotta. Un-Finished takes readers on an unforgettable journey where love meets fate and things are not always as they appear to be.

In Un-Finished, Arlotta weaves a tale of love lost but not forgotten. The story follows Sarah who had resigned herself to a life of routine smoke screens. Years before she walked away from her dreams of and love. She became a bit of a wanderer, secretly in search of something more. On one fateful night, Sarah finds herself on a familiar but lonely coastal road. Lonely only until she is party to a fateful accident that puts her on a path of second chances and forgotten dreams. Now she must choose to embrace the love that she thought lost and the man that she could never forget.

“This is an incredible milestone for me. As a screenwriter you are often beholden to many players to see your work to fruition. But with this book I was able to take hold of the wheel and steer my story toward its audience,” said Arlotta.“I'm extremely grateful that these characters have guided me through a beautiful story that I hope all will enjoy as much as I do.”

Un-Finished is now available in paperback and eBook exclusively on Amazon. amazon.com/author/janetarlotta

About the Author:

Janet Arlotta is an author, screenwriter, public speaker and blogger. She is also an executive leader in brand marketing, advertising, television, film and digital content. She has a passion for the written word and the art of storytelling.

Janet currently has more than a dozen projects in development for all platforms, including the critically acclaimed“Mistress of Rose Hall.” In 2017, her true crime docu-series and book were featured on ABC's 20/20.

She has lectured internationally and around the nation for the U.S. International Gold Key Service , Promax , SCAD , MSU , and Signature Sessions in Düsseldorf Germany and Vienna Austria. She founded and tours with a lecture series and social movement, Reinventing 50.

She has led award-winning work honored by Emm , Promax, Telly , and AIGA and was included in the Moving Type Exhibit in the Gutenberg Museum , the oldest museum celebrating the printed word.

Janet is also a passionate traveler, and most likely a gypsy in her past life. She writes about her travels and wanderlust in her blog,“Girl Gone .”

