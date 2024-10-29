MEF Introduces New Membership Framework To Expand Participation In The Network-As-A-Service Ecosystem

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New subscription levels offer access to essential tools for service providers and enterprises in the growing NaaS market

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF , a global association of network, cloud, security, and providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today announced the launch of a new subscription-based membership framework . The updated structure reflects MEF's commitment to fostering growth in the evolving Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) landscape by increasing industry-wide participation and aligning more closely with the needs of today's diverse ecosystem.

MEF's new membership subscriptions provide members with comprehensive access to MEF's essential Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) resources, including SDKs, developer community support, and industry-leading test and certification services. These tools enable organizations to accelerate product development, achieve greater interoperability, and strengthen their market position in the rapidly growing NaaS ecosystem.

"The potential for the NaaS market is immense and will require participation from organizations of all types and sizes-from service providers and data centers, to enterprises, who, for the first time, have access to MEF's full suite of services, tools, and APIs,” said Kevin Vachon, Chief Operating Officer, MEF. "These new membership subscriptions represent a major shift in how MEF engages with the broader network services ecosystem , expanding our offerings so that all industry players have the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to succeed in this market.”

New Membership Options

MEF's new membership structure offers a range of options for the wide array of organizations shaping the NaaS ecosystem, from end-user enterprises and communications service providers (CSPs) to hyperscalers, SaaS providers, and network and security solutions providers. Through participating in MEF, these organizations can engage with global system integrators, data centers, test and certification specialists, and more, to shape the future of automated NaaS services.

Membership provides professionals across various roles-whether C-level executives, product managers, architects, engineers, or marketing professionals-the ability to engage in meaningful ways. By participating in MEF's work, they can influence the direction of the industry, enhance their company's market positioning, and access resources that support service development and automation. MEF members also benefit from invaluable networking opportunities, leveraging MEF's global community to collaborate with partners, suppliers, and customers, while driving digital transformation and uncovering new business opportunities.

About MEF

MEF is a global consortium of service, cloud, cybersecurity, and technology providers collaborating to accelerate enterprise digital transformation. It delivers standards-based frameworks, services, technologies, APIs, and certification programs to enable Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) across an automated ecosystem. MEF is the defining authority for certified Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) business and operational APIs and Carrier Ethernet, SASE, SD-WAN, Zero Trust, and Security Service Edge (SSE) technologies and services. MEF's Global NaaS Event (GNE) convenes industry leaders building, delivering and consuming the next generation of NaaS solutions. For more information about MEF, visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube .

