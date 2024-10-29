Nuclear Medicine Market Analysis 2024: Size, Share & Growth Report CAGR 11.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global nuclear medicine market, valued at $5.5 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at an 11.3% CAGR, reaching $16.1 billion by 2033.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has recently released its latest research study titled "Global Nuclear Medicine Market Outlook and Forecast 2023-2033." This study conducts a comprehensive risk analysis of the market, emphasizes opportunities, and furnishes essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making between 2023 and 2033. The market analysis is segmented by key regions that are driving market expansion. The report provides valuable insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the competitive landscape including GE Healthcare, Jubilant Life Sciences, Nordion (Canada), Bracco Imaging S.P.A, The Institute for Radioelements (IRE), NTP Radioisotopes SOC, The Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization (ANSTO), Eczacibasi-Monrol, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Eckert & Ziegler. Nuclear Medicine Market Statistics: The global nuclear medicine market, valued at $5.5 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at an 11.3% CAGR, reaching $16.1 billion by 2033.Nuclear Medicine Market Growth Drivers:Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Rising cases of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders drive demand for diagnostic imaging and targeted therapies that nuclear medicine offers.Technological Advancements: Innovations in radiopharmaceuticals, imaging techniques, and hybrid imaging systems, such as PET/CT and SPECT/CT, enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of nuclear medicine.Aging Population: With an aging global population, the incidence of age-related conditions requiring nuclear medicine diagnostics and treatments is increasing, contributing to market growth.Growing Awareness and Acceptance: Increasing awareness of nuclear medicine's advantages for early disease detection and targeted treatment boosts its acceptance in both clinical and patient communities.Government Funding and R&D Initiatives: Government support for research in radiopharmaceuticals and funding for the development of nuclear medicine infrastructure accelerates growth.Expanding Applications in Neurology and Cardiology: New applications for nuclear imaging in neurology and cardiology expand the scope of nuclear medicine beyond oncology, broadening its market potential.Rising Demand for PET and SPECT Scans: The increased use of PET and SPECT scans for precise imaging in oncology, neurology, and cardiology boosts demand for nuclear medicine technologies. The segments and sub-section of Nuclear Medicine market is shown below:By Type: Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Biochemistry ResearchBy Modality: SPECT, PET, Alpha-emitters, Beta-emitters, BrachytherapyBy Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, ThyroidBy End User: Hospitals and diagnostic centers, Research institutesSome of the key players involved in the Market are: GE Healthcare, Jubilant Life Sciences, Nordion (Canada), Bracco Imaging S.P.A, The Institute for Radioelements (IRE), NTP Radioisotopes SOC, The Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization (ANSTO), Eczacibasi-Monrol, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Eckert & Ziegler. Other players in nuclear medicine market includes Mallinckrodt, Cardinal Health, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Nordic Nanovector, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE, Penang Adventist Hospital (PAH), Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and so on. Important years considered in the Nuclear Medicine study:Historical year – 2018-2023; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2023 to 2033 [** unless otherwise stated]If opting for the Global version of Nuclear Medicine Market; then below country analysis would be included:– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)Key Questions Answered with this Study:1) What makes Nuclear Medicine Market feasible for long term investment?2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Nuclear Medicine in next few years?3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Nuclear Medicine market?6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Nuclear Medicine market growth?9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?Introduction about Nuclear Medicine MarketNuclear Medicine Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)Nuclear Medicine Market by Application/End UsersNuclear Medicine Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by ApplicationsGlobal Nuclear Medicine Sales and Growth Rate (2023-2033)Nuclear Medicine Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and ApplicationNuclear Medicine (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.Nuclear Medicine Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales DataKey Raw Materials Analysis & Price TrendsSupply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis 