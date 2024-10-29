Raptor Technologies And Rapidsos Partner To Advance Communication During Active Assailant Emergencies

The partnership provides exclusive access to top-priority response capabilities through Raptor AlertTM

Raptor Technologies

(Raptor), the leading provider of school safety software, and

RapidSOS ,

the pioneer in intelligent safety communications,

are proud to announce their latest integration to enhance communication and notification methods between schools and 911 agencies when faced with active assailant emergencies.

Active Assailant

Building upon the long-standing partnership between Raptor and RapidSOS, an exclusive feature of the Active Assailant notifies staff that 911 is aware of the incident and enables a live chat between the 911 operator and authorized school personnel, such as School Resource Officers. This real-time communication improves coordination between schools and first responders during critical moments.

The enhanced Active Assailant workflow includes existing capabilities that transmit vital contextual information directly to local Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs) through Raptor Alert, adding new features, including supplementary 911 calls through a RapidSOS Safety Agent, alert clustering to bolster the ECC and first responders gauge incident severity, and multi-agency routing to ensure simultaneous notifications across several ECCs, improving situational awareness and response efficiency.

"As leaders in school safety technology, we are committed to providing innovative solutions prioritizing the safety of students and staff," said Chris Noell, Chief Product Officer, Raptor Technologies. "This latest integration with RapidSOS represents a significant advancement in first responder communication and response capabilities, empowering schools and 911 agencies to collaborate more effectively during active assailant emergencies."

"Our collaboration with Raptor Technologies marks a significant step forward in equipping schools with life-saving communication tools for active assailant events," said Karin Marquez, Chief Public Safety Brand Officer at RapidSOS. "Integrating our intelligent safety communication platform with Raptor's school safety technology closes a critical gap, enabling schools and emergency responders to act swiftly and effectively to protect lives."

Raptor Alert is the nation's most widely used panic alert system for K-12 schools, offering affordability, easy integration with existing school infrastructure, and robust features that provide vital context and communication during a crisis while minimizing false alarms. Through the Raptor Connect interface, schools can seamlessly integrate their digital security systems into a unified emergency response platform, reducing delays and improving response times.

School Districts and Law Enforcement attending the 2024 SchoolSAFE Conference in Ft. Worth, TX on November 5-6th can learn more during the RapidSOS Session "Closing the School Safety Gap: How Raptor and RapidSOS are Transforming Emergency Response" or by stopping by the RapidSOS booth.

About Raptor Technologies

Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 60,000 schools in 55 countries, including over 5,300 K-12 US school districts, to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, attendance, dismissal, emergency management, and safeguarding software and services covering the complete spectrum of school and student safety. To learn more about becoming a partner with Raptor Technologies, visit



About RapidSOS

RapidSOS is an intelligent safety company that harnesses artificial and human intelligence to fuse life-saving data from 540M+ connected devices, apps, and sensors from 200+ global technology companies to over 16,000 field responder agencies. Whether there's an unsafe moment or an emergency, RapidSOS Ready devices, vehicles, homes, or buildings deliver essential data to the right place when it matters most. Learn more at



